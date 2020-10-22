CLINTON — The Clinton County Development Association will grant $200,000 to the DeWitt Community Hospital Foundation if it meets the rest of its fundraising goal for a senior living facility.
The CCDA approved a motion Wednesday to allocate the 200,000 in two installments if it raises a remaining $4.8 million for the capital campaign. The payments would be $100,000 on or before Dec. 31, 2021, and $100,000 on or before Dec. 31, 2022. Each installment is contingent on the foundation providing the CCDA documentation that its capital campaign raised a minimum of $4.8 million from all of its sources.
CCDA Board Director Tom Fullerton said the committee did not attempt to identify a source of funds. It will be up to the CCDA’s budget committee to address whether the funding will come out of the grant pool or director’s choice, Fullerton said. CCDA Board Director Brigham Tubbs believes the funding will be able to come out of the general fund instead of director’s choice.
The DeWitt Community Hospital Foundation launched a $5 million capital campaign in January, Foundation Director Robin Krogman confirmed. The campaign is part of a $30 million senior living community that, if it comes to fruition, will be located off Maynard Way in DeWitt. The community would have approximately 91 beds and 95,000 square feet of space to offer assisted living, memory support, short-term rehabilitation and long-term care services.
The project would be one of the first long-term campuses to implement a COVID design strategy, she noted. This will keep residents safe but also would be beneficial in the future if there is another pandemic, Krogman said.
Krogman said they have currently raised $3.2 million for the capital campaign. The $3.2 million raised includes a $1 million donation from the foundation, Krogman confirmed.
