CLINTON — The Clinton County Development Association gave spending authority to administrative agent Jennifer Gutierrez and the executive committee for purchases that cannot wait for a full board vote.
The Clinton County Development Association unanimously approved a motion to grant the administrative agent authority for purchases up to $500 per month. The CCDA also approved a motion to give the executive committee discretion for purchases up to $5,000 per month under the spending policy.
Board President Les Shields noted approval of the policies meant granting preapproval to the administrative agent and executive committee for any purchases they approve.
“I just want the board to be aware that whatever numbers you approve her is preapproval,” Shields said. “When she comes to the board the following month and says this is what I spent, that’s not subject to your yes or no. It’s already a done deal. You’ve preapproved it.”
This is why the spending authority for the administrative agent should be capped at $500 and more authority should be granted to the executive committee, Board Secretary Peg Wolf said. The executive committee is composed of members of the CCDA board.
Board Member Brigham Tubbs noted the full board will see the purchases after they are made.
