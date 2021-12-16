CLINTON — The Clinton County Development Association approved an emergency request from the YWCA Clinton to assist with the cost of a pump replacement for the YWCA’s pool.
The CCDA Board on Wednesday voted to approve over $17,800 in emergency funding. CCDA Vice President Dave Sivright abstained from voting due to his involvement with the YWCA board.
YWCA Executive Director Shannon Sander-Welzien received a call Nov. 24 that the pool pump had quit working, she said. She said the YWCA was able to get the pool pump quickly replaced.
The YWCA put in for an emergency funding request from the CCDA for the unplanned replacement of the pump, Sander-Welzien said.
“When our community pool goes down, there’s nowhere else to send people,” Sander-Welzien said. “And so ideally, we’d like to have that backup pump... When the pool pump goes down, the pool goes down. There’s no way around it. So that we have the backup pump so that when these types of things happen and the pump needs to be worked on, we have a replacement pump to swap in and there’s limited disruption in services.”
The YWCA pool is the only pool in the community open to the public, Sivright noted. Public use of the Clinton High School pool is not allowed, although the River Cities Aquatic Swim Club uses the CHS pool for practices, he said.
Sander-Welzien confirmed the YWCA was willing to cover the cost of taxes and shipping, which she estimated to cost between $2,000 and $3,000. The cost was not included in the quote of over $17,800.
The requested amount falls within the limits of the funding available for emergency requests. The board policy sets a maximum amount for emergency funding at $30,000, CCDA President Les Shields said.
