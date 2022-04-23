CLINTON – Under the directive that it needs to spend down some of its cash, the Clinton County Development Association will increase its 2022 spring and fall grant pools by $75,000 each.
The CCDA Board at its meeting this week hiked the amount of money available for grant awards to $650,000 in each round, up from the previous $575,000.
Twenty-nine grant applications seeking a total of $1,033,000 are now being considered during the 2022 spring grant round selection process. CCDA members have until May 10 to score the applications to determine which requests will be awarded gaming grant funds. Applicants in this round could apply for no more than $75,000 and must show a 25% match.
Before making the decision to increase grant award funding pools Wednesday, CCDA board members weighed the organization’s fund balances against any financial commitments it owes on long-term projects. The CCDA currently has one such project, a DeWitt medical facility, that is scheduled to receive two $100,000 grant payments.
With healthy fund balances and $1 million sitting in its Directors’ Choice fund, CCDA Board member Brig Tubbs pointed out there is enough money to pay that off now if the CCDA chose to do so. He said he is comfortable with increasing the grant pool amount.
The CCDA Board learned last month that because it was flush with cash from an uptick in gaming revenue and fewer large-project grant requests, the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission was recommending the CCDA spend down some of its cash this year. At that time, board members discussed whether to spend down cash by giving more grant dollars during its upcoming distribution cycles, a discussion that led to Wednesday’s action.
In his report, Wild Rose Casino and Resort General Manager Steve Nauman, said Wild Rose brought in $3.1 million in gaming revenues in March, down just slightly from last year, and that April “is looking good”.
The CCDA also discussed the possibility of awardees not being able to finish projects because of cash flow problems. Specifically, they considered whether the CCDA should pay out funds to awardees earlier in the process, rather than through project expense reimbursement. The concern is whether awardees have enough money upfront to cover costs they must pay, and whether the lack of cash flow is stopping projects from moving forward.
No one specific grant led to the discussion, but CCDA Board member Dave Sivright said the CCDA should look at developing a process to address the issue should an awardee contact them about cash flow endangering a project’s completion. With board members agreeing, the CCDA’s Governance Committee will study the issue and bring a recommendation back to the CCDA for consideration.
The CCDA also was presented with information about two large Clinton projects. City Administrator Matt Brooke addressed the CCDA about grant request information submitted last fall for Project MG, which has been referenced in various council discussions over the past few months. Brooke said Project MG is planned as a $610 million project to be built in the rail park and will bring in 51 high-quality jobs. The Iowa Economic Development Authority has not yet formally announced the project; city officials have been working behind the scenes to prepare for it.
Part of that process is piecing together funding, which led to the CCDA being ready to award a long-term grant if needed. That has not yet happened because IEDA has not made the announcement, which was expected at the start of 2022 but has continued to be pushed down the calendar.
Brooke appeared before the CCDA to talk about that project and present information about the city’s fiber project. The council recently voted 7-0 to spend $2.6 million on new fiber, a portion of a $5 million cost to upgrade broadband throughout the city.
Brooke described the broadband project as a game-changer for the city of Clinton.
“We think this will move Clinton forward,” he said.
Brooke said the CCDA could play a funding role as the city moves forward with its fiber project plans. Because the Project MG request made last fall also included fiber costs, Sivright recommended that two project requests should be made – one for the fiber and another for Project MG.
CCDA President Les Shields said no decision would be made that day about the presentation, and information about it would be forwarded to a CCDA committee for review.
