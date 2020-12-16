CLINTON — The Clinton County Development Association honored two long-time board members Wednesday as they leave the board because of a term limit requirement.
Tom Fullerton and Matt Stammeyer were honored by the CCDA board Wednesday. Their terms end this year. The board approved Joel Dieckman and Dawn Holesinger as new board members to replace Fullerton and Stammeyer.
Board Vice President Les Shields noted Wednesday’s meeting was the last meeting for Fullerton and Stammeyer, who he said were forced to leave the board for no reason other than an arbitrary number of years of service.
“Both of these board members have demonstrated their lifelong commitment to the citizens of Clinton County and efforts to move our county on the path of growth and progress,” Shields said. “Their service has been without pay or compensation of any kind other than the personal satisfaction they find in the financial assistance they were able to provide area nonprofits and governments to provide for the need of their clients or constituents.“
Shields noted CCDA records indicate Fullerton was the first president of the organization, which at that time was known as the Clinton Gaming Association. Fullerton serves as one of the organization’s finance committee members and helps guide and direct the financial stability of the organization.
“Over the years, you have been a strong voice to responsible budgeting,” Shields said. “And, at least from my perspective, you led me to understanding the importance of fiscal restraint. Such that when the association made the long term commitment to a project, we back it up with the resources and reserves to make sure we can fulfill that pledge in the future regardless of what may come.”
Fullerton believes one thing the association should be proud of is that they are approaching $28 million in grants to nonprofits, schools and cities. The organization is currently at $27.8 million, Fullerton believes.
“That’s the thing I’m most proud of,” Fullerton said. “I think we all should be proud of it due to this venture.”
Shields noted Stammeyer joined the board in 2001. He worked as an Iowa state trooper, a position he retired from a couple years ago. This opened up an opportunity for Stammeyer to serve as the board’s president, Shields said. Shields noted several changes in the time Stammeyer served as president, including implementation of ex-officio members representing the city and county, addition of sports betting and the COVID-19 pandemic that forced the casino to close for 10 weeks.
Stammeyer believes the CCDA board is in good hands with the members it has serving on the board. The board has good leadership, he added.
“My job the last two years was made very easy by being able to rely on all you guys for leadership and ideas and input,” Stammeyer said. “And I thank you all for your work and dedication.“
