CLINTON — The Clinton County Development Association on Wednesday completed its financial commitment to MercyOne to help pay for the hospital's new linear accelerator.
The CCDA presented a $200,000 check to MercyOne Clinton Foundation Executive Director Julie Dunn at Wednesday's CCDA meeting. The $200,000 check completes the Clinton County Development Association's commitment of $500,000 for the linear accelerator, CCDA President Les Shields said.
"We promised them $100,000 a year for five years," Shields said. "And we are in a financial position where we need to get that off of our books and pay it ahead."
The initial $500,000 pledge from the Clinton County Development Association kicked off the campaign to raise $1.5 million from the community, Dunn said.
"This is a machine that was needed in our community to continue the advanced cancer care program that we have to provide radiation treatment for our patients," Dunn said. "So I extend my deepest thanks to the CCDA for what you did for us and for continuing cancer care in the Clinton area."
The Clinton County Development Association pledged $500,000 to Mercy in yearly installments of $100,000 if Mercy could raise $1.5 million for the accelerator. The machine since January has been used to treat patients.
