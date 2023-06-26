CLINTON — The Clinton County Development Association has approved two special grant requests, one that will bring three ultrasound heart machines to MercyOne Clinton and the other to help pay for designated portions of the new Clinton High School Performing Arts Center.
The CHS Performing Arts Center project, which was asking for $500,000, will receive $450,000 in CCDA funding to cover items earlier eliminated from initial construction plans due to rising costs. They include the orchestra pit, fly areas, lighting enhancement, orchestra shell towers and show technology.
The district will combine the grant with a funding campaign and physical plant and equipment levy funding to cover the $1.3 million cost of the additional items. The grant will be paid to the district over three years’ time at $150,000 a year. The CCDA Board unanimously approved the request.
The Mercy Healthcare Foundation will receive $480,057 to cover three cardiac ultrasound echocardiogram machines, with the grant to be paid at $160,000 per year over the next three years.
CCDA Board members agreed the grant request fits under the CCDA’s mission since it will improve the quality of life for Clinton residents and others who will travel to MercyOne from miles around to receive cardiac care. The motion was approved, with board member Matt Stammeyer voting no. CCDA Board member Brig Tubbs abstained as he serves on MercyOne’s Board.
The CCDA, which awards grant funding derived from Wild Rose Casino gaming revenue, approved the requests Wednesday after hearing the status of four special grant requests. The other two were from the Low Moor Fire Department for assistance in purchasing a new tanker truck and the City of Camanche for a splash pad project.
The City of Camanche was requesting $500,000 for the $748,276 splash pad project, an amount that is part of a more than $1 million recreational project that also includes parking lot work, sewer, water and electrical infrastructure work and new restroom facilities.
“That became a very heavy lift for the committee,” said CCDA Board member Lester Shields, who was appointed chairman of the CCDA’s Camanche splash pad request committee.
Shields made a motion that the splash pad project receive no funding.
But after being pressed by board members, Shields changed the motion to read that the committee was requesting no funding be given to the project. That motion was unanimously approved by the CCDA Board.
The City of Camanche still can make a request of up to $75,000 funding during the fall grant round, which has a funding pool of $450,000.
The Low Moor Fire Department’s $345,396 request to help fund a 3,000-gallon tanker was tabled for six months because the fire department is working to figure out how the department will fund its portion, said Stammeyer. They also may look at purchasing a used truck rather than a new tanker. Because the project is still viable, it will be considered for special grant request funding, said CCDA President David Sivright.
The four projects had been introduced to the CCDA during presentations and special grant applications submitted during the past few months. The requests were then assigned to CCDA committees for review, with recommendations to be made by those committees Wednesday as to whether the projects should be granted funding and how much should be awarded.
Because special request funding is limited, and as a result no more special grant requests will be considered until further notice, CCDA Board members were faced with deciding if all the projects could be funded and at what level.
The CCDA also is discussing whether to set up an advisory committee that would include former board members who could assist current board members by providing institutional knowledge when needed. The board also will discuss grant scoring and possibly becoming a member of Grow Clinton and the DeWitt Chamber and Development Co. Those items will most likely be discussed at an upcoming CCDA Board retreat expected to be scheduled in September.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.