CLINTON — Clinton County Development Association Board President Les Shields has appointed a nomination committee to fill the seats of three board members, whose terms are set to expire.
Shields needed to appoint a nomination committee to bring nominations to the November meeting, and to be laid out on the table for election in December, Shields said. Directors Brenda Kay, Dave Sivright and Peg Wolf's terms expire at the end of the year.
"We have three board members whose two-year terms are expiring," Shields said. "They're all eligible for an additional two-year term. And then each year we have to, according to our policies, have that same committee recommend the slate of officers for the executive board."
Shields appointed Dawn Holesinger as chairwoman of the committee. Jerome Burken, Kim Clausen and Joel Dieckmann were appointed to serve on the committee.
"If that committee would do their work and report back to us at the November meeting," Shields said, "Your recommendations will be laid on the table according to our bylaws and acted on at the December meeting."
Director Brigham Tubbs requested the board be provided information of when the terms end for all the directors on the board.
It will be included in next month's packet, Shields said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.