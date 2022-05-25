CLINTON — The Clinton County Development Association on Tuesday night made its largest one-time, special request grant payment in its 30-year history — a $500,000 grant to the city of Clinton to help pay for a $5 million fiber optics project.
The project known as the city’s Fiber-Optic Ring Network will provide for the extension of a fiber-optic, broadband internet service network within the city with the possibility of future westward expansion.
Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion described the fiber-optic ring network Tuesday night to be “…a game-changer for not only businesses but the citizens of the city of Clinton.”
The city and Miles construction have entered into a partnership to construct the network. Miles Communication will design, operate and maintain the network; the city will own the conduit containing the fiber optic cable supplying broadband service to 16 city-owned facilities and five Clinton County government facilities. Miles will own the structure containing the city’s conduit, as well as several additional conduits for future use, according to discussion at last week’s CCDA Board meeting.
“We think this is a very important project for the county,” CCDA board member David Sivright said at last week’s CCDA meeting when presenting a committee recommendation to approve the request. “This will extend fiber optic, high-speed internet service that will pretty much ring the city of Clinton and go out to the railpark and hopefully eventually extend to Low Moor and DeWitt.
“Every business that is here or could come here wants high-speed fiber optic internet,” he said. “They can’t live without it.”
The announcement of the award comes shortly after the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission directed the CCDA to spend down some of its cash. The CCDA’s fund balances are greater than normal due to increased gaming revenue, and because it did not award grants during one of its 2020 grant cycles during the pandemic.
“The $500,000 CCDA grant will contribute immensely with the city’s $5 million fiber investment,” a city press release issued Wednesday stated. “The project is a public-private partnership investment with Miles Communications and will have an economic benefit that will truly be amazing. “
City officials said a fully constructed fiber-optic ring network throughout Clinton will allow available conduit for current and new businesses, home-based businesses and a critical edge for education at all levels. In addition, the project will provide an increased security element through the use of dark fiber network to the city-owned facilities, county facilities and four Clinton elementary schools, the middle school and the high school.
The fiber-optic ring will have fiber network redundancy, so if something happens to the primary fiber cable, service will not be interrupted, City Administrator Matt Brooke told the council Tuesday night.
“The CCDA, in our 30-year history, has never written a check this large [as the one for the fiber project],” CCDA Board President Lester Shields said when presenting the check to the Clinton City Council on Tuesday night. “We hope it goes to great lengths to bring the new investment and development in Clinton to fruition.”
