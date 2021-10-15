CLINTON — Clinton County Development Association President Les Shields announced Friday that he will begin a write-in campaign for Clinton City Council At Large.
Shields said he has decades of experience in city government, including more than 32 years as a police officer and service on several boards and commissions.
Shields said the city must increase its tax base in order to lower the tax rate and that the city needs services and counseling to end crime and the opiod epidemic. Clinton residents need to decide how much they are willing to spend to resolve issue, he said.
Eartha Davis and Nancy Witt are vying for the two at-large Clinton City Council seats. Their names will appear on the November ballot.
