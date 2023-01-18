CLINTON — Establishing enhanced communication with Clinton County communities was a topic that again surfaced at Wednesday’s Clinton County Development Association meeting.
At issue are two spots on the CCDA board, which is the nonprofit sponsor of the license for the Wild Rose Casino & Resort in Clinton and awards grants to local organizations and charities that improve the quality of life in Clinton County.
Two of the 11 members on the board are ex officio members, based on a 2019 law enacted by the Iowa Legislature. Under that rule, a City Council member from the city in which the casino is located and a member of the local Supervisors from that same county must serve on the board as nonvoting ex officio members.
Gregg Obren, a Clinton city councilman, and former Clinton County Supervisor Tom Determann were appointed to the seats as nonvoting members who provided updates to the board about local projects. But that rule is no longer in effect, meaning it is optional as to whether the two governing bodies want to appoint someone to the CCDA Board.
CCDA Board President Dave Sivright attended both the Supervisors and Clinton City Council’s meetings last week to encourage them to each appoint a member to the board.
Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion said he will reappoint Obren through resolution next month. The Supervisors last week discussed their CCDA seat, which is open due to the resignation of Determann, now a state representative, and possibly appointing Erin George, who was selected to serve out Determann’s term. However, Sivright told the CCDA Board, no action was taken by the Supervisors as he pointed out that a county Supervisor was not present at Wednesday’s meeting.
CCDA Director Margaret Wolf said Wednesday that letters should be sent to Supervisor Chairman Jim Irwin to encourage him to appoint someone so that the CCDA can learn more about what projects are happening in the county.
The CCDA reiterated that officials from cities throughout the county are welcome to attend CCDA meetings to provide information as they wish as part of the public comment portion of the agenda. CCDA board members also said they would be attending some local meetings to tell those governing bodies what the CCDA does and to learn more about local projects.
The CCDA board also heard a report from Steve Nauman, Wild Rose’s general manager, who said the casino had a very good December and described the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day as “one of the best weeks we’ve had in 10 years.”
He added that the casino hosted a jackpot party on Dec. 30.
“We had one of our best nights in three years,” he said.
He said January also is proving to be a good month when it comes to revenue.
The casino also is gearing up for Clinton’s Tailgate N’ Tallboys festival set for June in Riverview Park. The casino is a sponsor of the event, which is expected to draw 15,000 to 20,000 people. Nauman said the casino’s hotel is already booked up.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.