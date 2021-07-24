CLINTON — The Clinton County Development Association is looking at its grant scoring process after receiving feedback from new board members.
The governance committee recommended an orientation be held for newly appointed board members Joel Dieckmann and Dawn Holesinger, CCDA Vice President Dave Sivright said. Dieckmann and Holesinger were appointed to the board during the December board meeting.
There is a difference in having orientation materials available online and having a face-to-face orientation, Board Secretary Peg Wolf said. The in-person orientation allows new board members to have conversations and ask questions that would come up during the in-person orientation, she said.
"I think especially with all of the new members that are coming that we make it a point that within a month of their being appointed, they have an orientation face to face," Wolf said.
Board President Les Shields understood the concerns that the new board members were left "in the lurch" and had to try to catch up, he said. He noted the board members were appointed to the board during the COVID-19 pandemic when the board for the most part was not meeting in person.
Holesinger during Wednesday's CCDA meeting highlighted the challenges of going through the grant scoring process for the first time.
Board member Brig Tubbs supported having an orientation, he said. However, for the grant scoring, he believes it is important for each board member to have their own methodology, he said.
"I remember when I first started I sat down with (former CCDA Board Member) Tom Fullerton and said 'OK, walk me through what and why you score things,'" Tubbs said. "And he said, 'You know I'll tell you what I do but you need to come up with your own methodology.' I think it's important for each of us to have some autonomy in our scoring."
Holesinger asked if the board ever gives comments prior to the screening process with information regarding the requests.
Tubbs believes this sounds like a good idea but wants to be careful to not influence others on the board prior to screening the grants, he said.
"I want to be careful not to influence or bias anybody going into scoring on those things," Tubbs said. "If it were just a factual matter, we could do that. But I would want to be careful we didn't influence each other's scoring."
Under the current process, the board members score the grant applications based on what they know, CCDA Administrative Agent Jennifer Gutierrez said. She believes the application scoring needs to be based on what each individual board member knows about an application.
"I think it's public information," Gutierrez said. "You can do a Google search. Or if you're like what is this project, maybe you can find it online. The comments during the scoring would be like you talking."
Shields would be very hesitant about utilizing other board member comments due to concerns of starting on the slippery slope of open meetings laws, he said.
"We get five of us talking about one of those grants and sharing comments and the sixth one jumps in and we've got an open meeting," Shields said.
Wolf believes it is important for the board to clarify what kind of weight the allocation committee gives to comments made by board members when scoring applications.
"Can they change the overall scoring or drop something or elevate something based on a discussion about the comments," Wolf asked. "And that's something we need to talk about."
This past spring grant round, the allocation committee was very conscious of scoring, Tubbs said. They looked at the scoring, ranked them according to score and tried to respect that, Tubbs said.
