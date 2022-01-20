CLINTON — After serving an estimated 25 years, Alice Schnepel stepped down as a member of the Clinton County Development Association Board of Directors on Wednesday.
The resignation, which indicated Schnepel was resigning due to health issues, was accepted with regret. CCDA President Les Shields appointed a committee to begin the search for a new board member.
The CCDA, which has an 11-member board of directors, is the nonprofit sponsor of the license for the Wild Rose Casino & Resort in Clinton. Its purpose is to provide financial assistance through grant programs for local organizations and charities that work to improve the overall vitality and quality of life in Clinton County through educational, social, cultural, and environmental programs and initiatives, according to the CCDA website.
The question the CCDA board sought to answer Wednesday focused on the length of the new member's term, specifically whether they would complete Schnepel's lengthier term – as a Class 4 director whose term expires at the end of 2024 – or serve a shorter term. The CCDA will seek legal advice from local attorney Jim Bruhn and will contact an Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission representative about term length guidance.
The CCDA also is accepting applications to fill the open position. Candidates must be residents of Clinton County. Interested individuals need to submit in writing a resume and letter to the Clinton County Development Association, Box 2061, Clinton, IA 52733-2061. The documents can also be submitted via email at admin@clintoncountydevelopment.org. Applicants are asked to call 242-5702 to confirm the documents have been received.
Interested applicants should describe in their resume their experiences and/or extent of participation in leadership in business, government, philanthropy, or the non-profit community. Based on a review of the submitted resumes and letters of interest, the field of candidates will be narrowed. Following an interview process, one candidate will be selected, and will be required to complete both an extensive Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation background check and a license application to the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission.
Shields said the goal is to have a new board member seated by the end of March so they can participate in the spring grant round process.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.