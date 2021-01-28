Grant applications for the Clinton County Development Association’s spring 2021 grant round are now available.
Applications can be found online at the CCDA’s website at www.clintoncountydevelopment.org.
The maximum amount that can be requested is $75,000.
Spring grants are awarded with the goal of accomplishing economic, civic or community development within Clinton County. The 2021 total allocation for the spring grants has not yet been determined. Applicants may apply for no more than $75,000 and must show a 25% match.
In determining whether an organization meets the matching funds requirement, in-kind contributions of labor or land toward the specific grant cannot qualify toward the 25%. In-kind material contributions will qualify. To be considered, an organization cannot have more than two open CCDA grants at the time the application is due, which is March 10.
All applications must be submitted online by the deadline of 4:30 p.m. March 10. The grants will be awarded in June.
For help with the online grant process, contact CCDA administrative agent Jennifer Gutierrez at 242-5702 or admin@clintoncountydevelopment.org.
