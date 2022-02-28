CLINTON — Grant applications for the Spring 2022 grant round can be found at the Clinton County Development Association’s website at http://www.clintoncountydevelopment.org.
The maximum amount that can be requested is $75,000.
Spring grants are awarded with the goal of accomplishing economic, civic or community development within Clinton County. The 2022 total allocation for the Spring grants has been set at $575,000. Applicants may apply for no more than $75,000 and must show a 25% match.
In determining whether an organization meets the matching funds requirement, in-kind contributions of labor or land toward the specific grant shall not qualify toward the 25%. In-kind material contributions will qualify. In order to be considered, an organization cannot have more than two open CCDA grants at the time the application is due, which is March 9 for the Spring 2022 grant round.
You may begin a grant application online, save it and return to complete it later. All applications must be submitted online by the deadline of 4:30 p.m. Central time on March 9. The Spring grants will be awarded in June.
For help with the online grant process or any questions, contact CCDA Administrative Agent Jennifer Gutierrez at 242-5702 or by e-mail at admin@clintoncountydevelopment.org.
