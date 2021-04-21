CLINTON — The Clinton County Development Association on Wednesday morning decided to put $50,000, originally designated for the new Unity Christian construction project, back into the spring and fall grant cycles this year in $25,000 installments.
The Clinton County Development Association previously approved allocating $100,000 to the Unity Christian school project. The organization agreed to pay $50,000 when Unity raised 80% of the cost. The CCDA made the first installment when the organization broke ground and was at 72% of the fundraising goal, CCDA Vice President Dave Sivright said Wednesday.
The project originally was estimated to cost about $5.7 million, Unity’s project leader Dee Willoughby said. The current cost projected is now around $7 million, he said. They lost some time with wet ground, Willoughby noted, and it is difficult to raise money when in a COVID-19 pandemic, he added. About $2.4 million is needed to fund the project, he said.
“Unfortunately, we’re a long way from meeting your requirement of that closing opportunity,” Willoughby said. “So at the end of the day, that’s where we are and we continue on and will continue the project. But it’s not really lining up with the time frame that had been set up with this group.”
The second extension on the final $50,000 allocation expired March 31, CCDA Chairman Les Shields said. Sivright recommended the board use that grant to allocate $25,000 in this year’s spring grant cycle and $25,000 in this year’s fall grant cycle. Sivright noted Unity has the ability to file a new grant application when more progress is made in raising funds for the project.
The CCDA voted in favor of allocating the $50,000 to the spring and fall grant cycles in 2021.
