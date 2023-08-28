CLINTON — The Clinton Community School District has selected its new superintendent, Dr. Wesley Golden, to replace retiring current superintendent Gary DeLacy effective July 1, 2024.
Golden is a graduate of the Class of 1990 at Clinton High School and has earned a bachelor’s degree in Physics from the University of Northern Iowa, a master’s degree in Geosciences from Mississippi State University, and a Doctorate of Education in Teacher Leadership from Northcentral University. Golden returned to Clinton High School in 1997 and taught for 20 years in the science department. He currently serves as Assistant Superintendent for CCSD.
School Board President Mike House commented “The school board believes in the current direction of the district and felt very fortunate to have a well-qualified internal candidate to provide continuity of leadership. Golden has established himself as a strong educational leader from his 20 years as a science teacher at CHS and the past 6 years in the areas of curriculum and instruction along with human resource responsibilities. Also, Golden’s leadership responsibilities from his military service will serve him well in his new role as leader of our district.”
Golden stated “It is a privilege and honor to serve the staff and students of the Clinton Community School District in this new capacity. It is humbling as a graduate of the Clinton Schools. My wife and oldest daughter graduated from the Clinton Schools and my youngest will graduate in 2025. The Clinton Schools have given so much to me and my family. I look forward to working and partnering with students, families, staff, and community partners continuing to support learners for their future.”
