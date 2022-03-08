DEWITT — Who will wear the glass slipper?
The Central DeWitt Performing Arts Center is excited to announce the return of summer theater July 15 and 16.
Open auditions for Rodgers and Hammerstein’s musical theater production of “Cinderella” will be Friday, March 18, at 6 p.m. and Saturday, March 19, at 1 p.m. at CDPAC, 519 E. 11th St., DeWitt.
There are numerous ensemble and character roles for actors ages 8 and up and actors in principal roles, high school age and older. Participants should prepare a one-minute selection from a Broadway musical song that best showcases their vocal range and should provide their own accompanist or smartphone recording in a karaoke style. Participants will also be asked to read lines from the script.
Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” is an adaptation of the classic musical. This contemporary take on the classic tale features the duo’s most beloved songs, including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible/It’s Possible” and “Ten Minutes Ago” alongside a hilarious and romantic libretto by Tony Award nominee Douglas Carter Beane, with new characters and surprising twists. This Tony Award winning 2013 Broadway version originally featured Laura Osnes as Ella. During its run the show featured notable actors Carly Rae Jepsen, Keke Palmer and NeNe Leakes in the title role.
“It has many fabulous roles that anyone can fill! A;; are welcome and encouraged to come create magic with us," director Christopher Tracy said.
For more information, go to Central DeWitt Performing Arts Center Facebook page @CentralCPAC; email director Christopher Tracy at cgtracy@gmail.com; or call Steve Lindner at (563) 659-3811.
