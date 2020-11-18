CLINTON — A Cedar Rapids man is charged with one count of felony burglary, stemming from an incident alleged to have occurred Monday night in Clinton.
Calvin E. McCambry, 46, of Cedar Rapids, is charged with one count of first-degree burglary, a Class B felony. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Nov. 24. Bond is set at $50,000, cash only.
According to the affidavit, at 9:10 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a violent domestic call. Officers made contact with a woman who had obvious signs of injury, court records state.
The officer saw swelling and bruising underneath the woman’s right eye and swelling under her left eye. The woman’s bottom lip was cut open and an officer reported redness on the left side of the woman’s neck.
The affidavit states the woman said McCambry entered her apartment uninvited. He punched her, kneed her, dragged her by the hair and strangled her, the affidavit says.
The affidavit continues that a witness said she saw McCambry punch the woman. McCambry denied assaulting the woman, the affidavit says.
The affidavit states McCambry and the woman both said they never lived together, do not have children together and have never been in a relationship.
