CLINTON — The Clinton LumberKings will celebrate Father’s Day at the ballpark from 6 to 7 p.m. June 21.
For $15 per person, fathers and their children can enjoy a game of catch on the field, run the bases and then enjoy great ballpark food afterward. The promotion also includes a free Louie the LumberKing souvenir baseball.
The food provided comes in a basket combo with a choice of a hamburger, cheeseburger, hot dog or brat with a bag of chips and a soda or bottled water.
There are two time slots available, one beginning at 6 p.m. and the other at 6:30 p.m.
Reservations must be made in advance. The deadline is 5 p.m. June 19. For more information, call 242-0727 or email lumberkings@lumberkings.com.
