Happy upcoming Valentine's Day, fellow Taste Travelers!
Knowing sweets are sometimes a key to your loved one's heart, don’t forget to pick up some lovely treats for the special day of romance and love.
We here in Clinton have an abundance of confectionery options. Grandma’s Goody Jar comes to mind first. The owner, Mary Ann. will accommodate any sweet concoction you can dream up or she may have already done so for you. Your sweetie will be delighted with anything you bring from here. Trust me on this. Located at 401 N. Second St., give her a try.
Then we have Kayleigh’s Cakes and Treats. You can take a very convenient drive to Fulton, Ill., and stop at the Pour on 84 to pick up a sweet delight. Anything she has there will be delicious and sure to please.
There’s also Cake Fantasies by Ashley located in Clinton at 122 Fifth Ave. South. A master at decorating, her items not only look good, but taste excellent. She'll be ready to hook you up, so give her a chance to show you what she can do.
Then there’s Sweetheart Bakery located at 241 Main Ave. You know I love, LOVE (for those in the back of the room!). their angel food cake, but they do have many other sweet items to choose from, so give them a holler. You’ll be glad you did. Treat yourself, if not your loved one, to what the Thorntons have created.
Rounding out our local stops, there’s Krumpets in Fulton. Located at 1016 Fourth St., their desserts are to die for. One year we enjoyed their special Valentine dinner with our friends, Dave and Rita. A lovely evening with excellent food and conversation. For this year, you can easily find a delight to order or a treat in their front pastry case to bring home to your special person. Your honey will definitely appreciate it! Manreet and Melanie will appreciate your business.
Thanks for reading!
Until next time... Bon appetit!
------
Clinton Herald Food Columnist Jennifer Graf works non-stop to find local eating establishments to avoid cooking. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, she was concerned about local, small eateries. Finding their creativity in keeping their doors open inspiring, she now provides Herald readers with different eating options, which include all manner of tastes and types, located just a short drive from home. Her column is published every Saturday in the Herald.
