PELLA — Central’s annual Scholarship Celebration was scheduled for April 23, but was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The event gives student scholarship recipients the opportunity to personally thank and share dinner with donors who help make their Central education possible. More than 700 students would have been recognized this year in P.H. Kuyper Gymnasium.
The following local students are scholarship recipients:
• Delaney Tegeler, of Fenton, Illinois received the Dr. Maureen Danks Scholarship.
• Allysa Criss, of Morrison, Illinois received the Journey Scholarship.
• Mason Muur, of Morrison, received the Geisler Penquite Scholarship 2017A.
• Kyle Dell, of Clinton, received the Altair Scholarship, the Geisler Penquite Scholarship 2016B and the Let’s Keep Iowa Student in Iowa Scholarship.
• Cody Fields, of Lowden, received the Mark and Kay De Cook Family Scholarship and the Journey Scholarship.
• Katie Banowetz, of Grand Mound, received the Oliver Karlis Molenaar Scholarship.
• Taryn Sikkema, of DeWitt, received the William & Lucille D. Schalekamp Scholarship.
• Alexis Berry of Sterling, Illinois received the Journey Scholarship.
• Morgan Stockman, of DeWitt, received the Peter G. and Norma L. Gaass Endowed Scholarship.
• William DeHaan, of DeWitt, received the John S. Ter Louw Scholarship and the Joseph L. & Marjorie E. Petz Scholarship.
• Megan Muur, of Morrison, received the Ray & Eva Rathmell Scholarship and the Journey Scholarship.
• Jacob Swanson, of DeWitt, received the Peter G. and Norma L. Gaass Endowed Scholarship.
• Jacob Brainerd, of DeWitt, received the Journey Scholarship.
• Garrett Finley, of DeWitt, received the Joseph L. & Marjorie E. Petz Scholarship and the Journey Scholarship.
• Nathan Rahn, of Chadwick, Illinois received the Vander Wal Family Endowed Scholarship and the Journey Scholarship.
• Carson Boyer, of Sterling, received the Journey Scholarship.
Central College is a private, four-year liberal arts college.
