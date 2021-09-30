CLINTON — Only 19 names were on the roll of the First Presbyterian Church of Clinton when it was organized in 1856. From a borrowed building to a small frame structure next to city hall and an elaborate stone structure at the corner of South Fourth Street and Fifth Avenue South, the church has served its congregation for 165 years.
The church will celebrate its anniversary Sunday during its 9:30 a.m. service and with a 4 p.m. concert by The Crown Quartet.
“We are really still strong and doing work on keeping the church up and remodeling and getting ready for Sunday School to start again,” said Syd Nixon, clerk of the Session.
The church was shut down for several months during COVID, said Nixon, and it didn’t have a pastor at the time. The church welcomed the Rev. Dale A. Dykstra as its pastor in March.
The first pastor of the church was Obed Miner. Charter members included noted Clinton residents Horace Gates and William F. Coan, according to the church.
The Presbyterian Church’s first home was was completed in July 1857 at a cost of $1,600. The small, wood-frame structure stood at the corner of Sixth Avenue South and Third Street. George Young was one of the trustees at the time.
The building later housed Riverside Church.
Artemus Lamb and Francis Lee were appointed to a building committee in 1860 to plan a new building because the congregation had outgrown the old one.
In 1875, the new brick church, which cost $25,000, was dedicated on the same site of the old church.
Sunday School rolls from 1890 included the names Barbara Jones, Mary Bell Hamilton, Pauline Sutton, Lilian Chatterton, Harold Evans, Lydia Hemingway and Lawrence Howes.
Teachers included Mrs. A. R. McCoy and Grace Lee. James Leonard was superintendent.
Teachers in later years included Genevieve Allen Lubbers McIntosh, Helena Moeszinger Kershner, Bertha Dierkson Mansfield and Ella Stone Weatherill. Ardelle Jones Curtis kept the Cradle Roll for more than 25 years.
Pastor William Hiram Foulkes preached the Golden Anniversary sermon in 1906. Church officers included James R. Leonard, George Chatterton, Lauren C. Eastman, George Phelps, William F. Coan, Lucius P. Allen, Charles F. Curtis, Fred B. Hemingway, Lafayette Lamb and Arthur Olney.
From 1914 to 1921, H.J. Rendall was pastor of the church. He married William F. Coan’s daughter, Isabelle.
In 1927, L. C. Eastman gave $90,000 to the church in memory of his daughter on the condition that the congregation raise an additional $125,000 to build a new church. Trustees for the church were C. F. Tucker, F. H. Van Allen, G. L. Curtis, Ed Ewing, L. H. Roberts, Eugene Curtis, E. M. House and Thomas Crawford.
The new stone church, on the corner of South Fourth Street and Fifth Avenue South, was completed in 1928.
The organ, designed and constructed especially for the choir loft, was donated by G. L. Curtis in memory of his wife, Frances Wilcox Curtis.
Stained-glass windows were given in memory of Ida Gardiner, Eastman, Charles F. Curtis, Ida Whalen Armstrong, Alice Jane Van Allen, Edwin P. Welles, Lauren Eastman Rogers, Judson E. Carpenter and Emma Lamb Young.
The pulpit and communion chairs were donated by the families of Willis Elford Hemingway and Christian Lorenzen. The communion table was given in memory of William E. Coan.
The church celebrated its centennial in 1956. A week of special activities were planned under the leadership of Dr. and Mrs. Ira Cornell.
The church acquired property to the north of the church the same year. it planned to use one of the houses as a Sunday School annex, a second as residence for the Director of Christian Education and the third as rental property.
But the city fire department determined that the building was unsafe for Sunday School use, so the church razed it and the one next to it and created a parking lot.
The third house was used as a home for the disabled.
In 1981, the church celebrated its 125th Anniversary under the leadership of Pastor Leslie Pritchard.
In celebrating the 165th anniversary this weekend, the public is welcome to take part in Sunday’s service at 9:30 a.m. and attend the concert at 4 p.m., said Nixon. A reception will follow the concert.
Both the concert and the reception are free, but the church will accept an offering.
