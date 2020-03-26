CLINTON — Clinton County’s population numbers are continuing to decline, according to estimates released Thursday by the United States Census Bureau.
Last year, the Census Bureau estimated that Clinton County saw the greatest decrease of any Iowa county in the eight years following the 2010 census. The county lost another 89 people from July 1, 2018 to July 1, 2019, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, a drop of 2,688, or 5.5%, from the 2010 population of 49,117.
Clinton County’s population rose from 1840 through 1980 with the exception of 1920, which recorded a 4.5% decrease. The population jumped from 2,822 in 1850 to 18,938 in 1860, (an increase of 571.1%) and to 35,357 in 1870, an increase of 86.7%, during the height of the lumber industry on the Mississippi River.
The county population reached a high of 57,122 in the 1980 census. By 1990, the population had decreased to 51,040, a 10.6% loss in 10 years.
The population, according to the 2000 census, was 50,149, and in 2010, 49,116. The drop to 46,429 in 2019 is a decrease of 5.5% over nine years.
The Bureau released its July 1, 2019 population estimates while in the process of collecting data online for the 2020 census. The Census Bureau began mailing instructions for census reporting this month, asking residents to respond online or by phone.
The goal of the 2020 Census is a complete and accurate count of everyone living in the United States and its five territories, the Census Bureau says. Residents should count themselves at the address they are living and sleeping most of the time as of April 1, also known as Census Day.
Respondents should count everyone who is or will be living at the residence as of April 1. This includes anyone — related or unrelated — who lives and sleeps at the home most of the time, such as roommates, young children, newborns and anyone who is renting a space.
If someone is staying in the home April 1 and has no usual home elsewhere, count that person in response to the 2020 Census.
The census count determines government funding for hospitals, fire departments, schools and roads for the next 10 years, the Census Bureau says.
Census responses are confidential. By law, the Census Bureau cannot release any identifiable information about people, homes or businesses, even to law enforcement agencies. The information is protected under Title 13 of the U.S. Code, the Census Bureau says.
For more information about the census, visit https://2020census.gov/en/who-to-count.html
