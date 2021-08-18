Slight growth in DeWitt
CLINTON — The 2020 census found a 9% decrease in population in the city of Clinton and a decrease of 5.4% in Clinton County in the 10 years since the last decennial count, according to the United States Census Bureau.
While estimates of population have shown a shrinking Clinton County in the last decade – with the exception of 2011 when it apparently grew by 6 people, or 0.01% – the 2020 count confirms the decline.
Clinton County’s population was over 57,000 in 1980, according to World Population Review, and fell to just over 51,000 in 1990, a decrease of more than 10%. By 2010, the county’s population had fallen to 49,096, a decrease of 1,944 people or 3.81% over 10 years.
Though 30 of Iowa’s 99 counties have larger declines than Clinton County by percentage, only three of them have populations above 30,000.
Clinton County remains the 12th most populous county in the state.
Scott County, to the south, grew by 4.81%, and Jackson County, Clinton County’s neighbor to the north, recorded a decline of 1.85%.
The City of Clinton had a population of 32,828 in 1980, down 1,891 or 0.56% from the previous census in 1970, according to World Population Review. The population fell to 29,201 by 1990, a loss of 3,627 people, or 1.16% of the population.
The population of Clinton in 2000 was 27,772 and in 2010, 26,855. Except for 2011, when the population rose less than 1/10 of 1%, the number of people in Clinton declined by less than 1% each year, and about 9% over 10 years.
The town of DeWitt increased 3.4% in population from 5,322 in 2010 to 5,514 in 2020, according to the United States Census Bureau.
After declining in population from 2011-2018, the town began growing by about 2%, or 10 residents, a year during the past three years, according to World Population Review.
The City of Camanche saw an increase in population in the last four years, according to World Population Review, but its current population is less than the 4,450 recorded in the 2010 census.
The town lost 235 people from 2000 to 2010. Six more years of decline brought the town below 4,300 people.
Camanche began to see a population growth in 2018 and the town is back over 4,400 by 2021 estimates, according to World Population Review.
The State of Iowa gained 144,014 people from 2010 to 2020, according to the U.S. Census, an increase of 4.7%.
About 90.6% of Iowans identify as white alone, 4.1% as African American alone, 2.7% as Asian alone, and 2% as mixed race. About 5.3% identify as Hispanic or Latino.
In the City of Clinton, 90.4% of the population identifies as white alone, 5.1% as African American and 3.3% as mixed race. About 3.4% are Hispanic or Latino, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.
The United States is about 76.3% white, 13.4% African American, 5.9% Asian and 2.8% mixed race, the 2020 Census found. About 18.5% identify as Hispanic or Latino.
The median value of an owner-occupied housing unit in the U.S. is $217,500, in Iowa, $147,800 and in Clinton, $99,500.
Median rent in the U.S. is $1,062, in Iowa, $789 and in Clinton, $687, according to U.S. Census data.
More than 90% of people in the U.S. have computers, and 82.7% have broadband internet subscriptions. In Iowa, the numbers are close: 89% have computers and 81% have broadband.
In Clinton County, 83% have computers, and 81% in the City of Clinton have computers, according to U.S. Census date.
About 77% of households in Clinton County have broadband internet subscriptions, and 74.8% of households in the City of Clinton do.
While 32% of people in the U.S. have bachelor’s degrees or higher degrees, fewer than 18% of Clinton County and City of Clinton residents have that level of education.
Nationwide, 9.5% of people under the age of 65 lack health insurance. In Iowa, the rate is 6%. Clinton and Clinton County both have less than 6% of the population over 65 lacking health insurance.
The median household income in the U.S. is $62,843, according to the Census, and $60,523 in Iowa. The median household income in Clinton County is $51,688, and in the City of Clinton, $44,094.
The median per capita income in Clinton County is $28,483, and in the City of Clinton, $26,604. The median per capita income in Iowa is $32,176.
About 10.5% of the U.S. is living in poverty, the Census said. About 11.2% of Iowans, 13.1% of people in Clinton County and $17.3% of people in the City of Clinton live below the poverty level, according to the 2020 census.
While the U.S. population grew by 22.7 million, or 7.4%, between 2010 and 2020, and Iowa grew by 144,000, Illinois lost 18,124 residents. But that’s only 0.14% of the State’s 2010 population of 12,830.632.
According to the Census Bureau, the nation’s population growth from 2010 to 2020 is the second-smallest growth rate since the first census was taken in 1790 and only slightly higher than the 7.3% growth rate from the 1930s in the aftermath of the Great Depression. It is about half of the 13.2% growth rate of the 1990s, when immigration was high and the last part of the millennial generation was born, the Census Bureau said.
The population of Illinois, according the U.S. Census Bureau, was 12,812,508 in 2020, a decrease of 18,124, or 0.14%. Illinois will lose one congressional seat due to the decline.
Whiteside County, Illinois lost 4.8% of its population during the 10 years between the 2010 census and the 2020 census, dropping from 58,498 to 55,691.
Illinois is 76.8% white, 14.6% African American, 5.9% Asian and 2.1% mixed race, according to the census. Whiteside County’s makeup is 95.3% white, 1.8% African American and 1.8% mixed race.
Both the State of Illinois and Whiteside County have a smaller Hispanic or Latino population than the U.S., recording 17.5% and 12.3% respectively in the 2020 census.
The median value of owner-occupied housing units in Illinois is $194,500, and in Whiteside County, $106,700. The median rent in Illinois is $1,010, and in Whiteside County, $695.
Nearly 90% of Illinois residents have computers, and 82.7% have broadband internet. In Whiteside County, 86.7% of households have computers and 79.7% have broadband.
While more than 34% of Illinois residents have bachelor’s degrees or high education, 18.2% of Whiteside County residents have that level of education, according to U.S. Census data.
About 8.6% of Illinois residents over the age of 65 don’t have health insurance, while 6.8% of Whiteside County residents over 65 are without it.
According to the 2020 census, the median household income in Illinois is $65,886, higher than the U.S. median income of $62,843. Whiteside County’s median household income is slightly lower, at $54,232.
The median per capita income is $29,856 in Whiteside County and $36,038 in Illinois.
The poverty rate in both Illinois and Whiteside County is around 11.4%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
