CLINTON — The Census Bureau will send postcard reminders to households that have not yet responded to the census, Census Bureau Media Specialist Maureen Schriner said this week.
The postcard mailing is the result of COVID-19's impact on census operations, Schriner said. The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the nationwide start of census taker visits from mid-May to mid-August, giving the Census Bureau the chance to send one more reminder to households encouraging them to respond on their own, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
The Bureau estimates that nearly 34 million households will receive the cards. The postcard is one reminder in a series of reminders that the Census Bureau has mailed to nonresponding households since mid-March urging them to respond.
Households that still do not respond on their own will be visited by census takers beginning Aug. 11. A select number of areas will be part of the soft launch of the census taker visits as early as mid- and late July.
Iowa has over 68% of households responding, said Schriner, but that means one in three households has yet to respond.
For Iowa counties, the response rates range from almost 75% for Sioux to 44% for Dickinson.
In Iowa cities the response rates range from less than 20% for Harpers Ferry, Wahpeton and Pacific Junction, to Balltown at 100%, Schriner said.
Balltown is the first city in Iowa — and second in the U.S. — to reach 100% response rate. The State of Iowa Complete Count Committee celebrated that milestone July 16 with Lt. Gov. Gregg and Sec. of State Pate in Balltown to present the city an award.
Groups who tend not to respond and who have been historically undercounted include renters, people with low incomes and ethnic and racial minorities, said Schriner.
Residents can respond online at 2020census.gov or cal 844-330-2020 between 6 a.m. and 1 a.m. Central Time seven days a week.
According to the Census Bureau’s online map that tracks the nation’s participation in the census, more than 92 million households have responded online, by phone or by mail.
Households that have already responded may disregard the reminder postcard if they receive it. A small number of households that have already responded will receive a census taker visit as part of 2020 Census quality checks, the Census Bureau said.
