CLINTON — Dinner and a movie at Gateway Area Community Center has turned into a drive-through, but the Center is serving double the people since Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds prohibited such gatherings.
GACC Director Jorge Landa-Rodriguez said Thursday that the Center still serves meals Tuesdays and Thursdays, but they have to deliver them to vehicles now. No one is allowed in the building.
On Tuesday, GACC served about 150.
Volunteers bring the food to the community center and others bring containers to portion it out, Landa-Rodriguez said.
“We post it on the Facebook page. They call in before 2 p.m. on the day, and by 4 p.m. they can pick up the meal,” Landa-Rodriguez said. The meals are hot and ready to serve.
“Next Tuesday, Pizza Hut’s donating 20 pizzas for us. We’ll do either a side salad or some kind of pasta meal to go with it.”
The Center used to see 60-80 people for dinner and a movie. Serving nearly 150 since starting the drive-up services shows Landa-Rodriguez that “the needs are out there.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.