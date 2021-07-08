DEWITT — The Central DeWitt Community School District will form a committee to design sport-specific logos.
The new committee is the product of a lengthy discussion at the June school board meeting about the fate of a donated outfield-fence windscreen and records sign for the baseball program.
The items were donated to the school by Central DeWitt graduate and professional baseball player T.J. Sikkema. Sikkema personally designed the windscreen and paid for its production as well as other donations to the Central DeWitt baseball program, including a radar gun, pitching machine, and other branding items.
Overall, Sikkema donated almost $9,000 in items to the school; the school board approved the donations Jan. 22, 2020.
Between then and now, however, “mistakes were made,” said district superintendent Dan Peterson.
Since 2017, Central DeWitt has strived to install a districtwide branding scheme that includes logos. The scheme was designed by a group of parents, teachers and community members.
“Our goal is to make sure that we’re providing a consistent look that adheres to the branding standards that were developed at that time,” Peterson said. The logos, he added, are to create brand recognition and promote school spirit.
When Sikkema submitted his design for the banner and sign, which included a four-fingered paw logo that Sikkema said means a lot to the baseball program, school officials should have discussed the branding protocols with him, Peterson said.
But, he said, it did not happen.
“We moved too quickly through this process, and it has brought to light a lack of structure in our donation process,” Peterson said. “We should have worked more closely with T.J. to hear what he would like to do, share our branding standards and expectations, and make sure we were all on the same page before the school board approved the donation … I take full responsibility because I should not have placed the donation approval on (the school board) agenda until these things were worked through.”
The items arrived in May and were installed by volunteers. Shortly after their installation, Peterson had them taken down because at that time, he said they had “taken him by surprise” and he believed them to be a mistake — they did not have the district’s correct logos. Peterson also said he had forgotten the sign donation had been approved last year by the school board.
Peterson’s abrupt reaction, though, caught the ire of Sikkema, who wrote in a letter to the school board that the “experience has brought me to questions where my loyalties lie … The handling of this situation is disappointing and has left me questioning my desire for future donor involvement with the school district.”
He said Peterson showed “little to no intentions of working with me on this,” which prompted Sikkema, along with his mother, Amy, to ask the school board to intervene at the June 21 meeting.
T.J.’s dad, Shane Sikkema, is the head coach of the varsity baseball team and did not want to get involved, Amy said. However, she conveyed the importance of the four-fingered glove and said it possesses historical significance.
“At the beginning of every season, Coach Sikkema talks about playing old-school baseball,” she said. “The original glove was a four-fingered glove … This baseball artwork is more than artwork, it is something that connects past baseball players with the players (of) today and will connect those in the future.”
In a letter sent via email to players, parents and coaches involved with Central DeWitt’s baseball team, Peterson said he appreciates the volunteers who made the banner and sign possible and helped install it.
“Please know this was not meant to diminish their efforts and enthusiasm for our baseball program, nor did I mean to seem ungrateful to T.J. and his family,” Peterson wrote in the email.
School board member Bob Gannon said during the June 21 meeting that the board needed to rectify the situation.
“I apologize to the Sikkemas,” he said. “I am embarrassed at where we are because of this. I think back to the meeting we approved these (donations) and not one question was asked. I wonder why no one asked (anything) ... I thought we would trust our school employees to do the right thing, but that didn’t happen. Because of that, I feel like we need to compromise and make this right, even though it may cross hairs with our overall marketing scheme.”
Board member Hannah Perrone, whose professional experience includes marketing, said the issue “makes her uncomfortable.”
“When I have people approaching me about fonts and logos, I am the one who sticks to it,” she said. “However, I understand this donation was generous.”
School board’s solution
After hearing all the details, including testimony from multiple parents, the school board decided to re-install the sign and windscreen, with the caveat that a committee be formed to design sport-specific logos for each sport in the district. If the committee adopts the four-fingered glove as the baseball logo, it would stay up. If the committee decides to adopt a different logo for the baseball program, the four-fingered paw would be replaced with the new logo.
Sikkema requested to be included on that committee.
“I am OK with that suggestion — the sign goes up temporarily, and people understand that it could change,” said school board member Geoff Blandin. “I’d have no problem adding it on a temporary basis until we can get this resolved.”
Board member Bob Gannon proposed that if Sikkema is not satisfied with the end result, the school district should return his money.
“If it reaches a point where he is not happy, I would feel guilty taking his money,” Gannon said.
The board also expressed the desire to fine-tune its process for accepting donations so the situation doesn’t repeat itself.
In other business, the board:
• Approved a measure in which no student fees were increased from last year.
• Approved a lengthy personnel report that included the resignations of: Caralyn Butler from her position as middle school and high school art teacher; Rachel Truelsen as sixth-grade teacher; Stefanie Latimer as new teacher induction coach; Debra Dorsey from her position as preschool teacher; Emily Bonneau as high school social studies teacher; Carrie Viel from her position as assistant high school speech coach; Paige Gallagher from her position as fourth-grade teacher; Grady Gallagher from his positions as high school business teacher, Future Business Leaders of America sponsor, head varsity boys basketball coach and eighth-grade boys track coach; Jordan Harris from his position as assistant varsity girls basketball coach; and Scott Burke from his positions as high school health teacher, assistant varsity boys basketball coach and assistant varsity baseball coach.
• The board also approved new hires and appointments, including: hiring Kurt Kreiter and Brent Rheingans as assistant varsity football coaches; transferring Jessica Rooks from her position as second-grade teacher to sixth-grade teacher; hiring Justin Shiltz as head varsity girls basketball coach; hiring Tara Michel as high school special education teacher; hiring Andrew Dolphin as PE teacher at Ekstrand; hiring Robert Schwartz as high school social studies teacher; hiring Alexandria Naughton as middle school and high school art teacher; and hiring Megan Johnson as assistant varsity volleyball coach.
• Approved support staff adjustments including: the resignation of Leah Hahn as special education associate at Ekstrand; resignation of Jeanine Simmons from nutrition services; transfer of Tesha Fischer Cook to special education associate at the Intermediate School; hiring of Amanda Brainerd for the summer internship position with the nutrition department; hiring Mark McDewitt as high school custodian; hiring Maey Townsley as high school special education associate; hiring Shannon Edwards and Roxanne Oerman as special education associates at the middle school; resignation of Alyssa Tigges as special education associate at Ekstrand; and hiring of Laura Kloft as an IEP associate for student athletes during the baseball season.
• Approved donations to the district, including $6,459 from the athletic boosters for new cross country uniforms, and a bench honoring Todd Cox, a Central DeWitt graduate and hall of fame member who died in 2020. The bench will be located on the southern side of the school near the football field bleachers.
• Approved a tentative agreement with the Central DeWitt Education Association that includes a total increase of just over 3% for wages and benefits package.
• Approved a tentative agreement with the Central School Food Service Association that includes a 37-cent wage raise.
• Approved new contracts for the superintendent and fellow administrators. The superintendent’s contract was extended two years and all district principals’ contracts for three years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.