DEWITT — Central DeWitt School District residents will vote on a proposed Physical Plant and Equipment Levy and a Revenue Purpose Statement on March 7.
Neither would result in a property tax increase, school officials said in a press release. A voted PPEL is a voter-approved levy that generates funds a school district can use for infrastructure and equipment repairs, purchases and improvements. Funds may be used only for these purposes.
A Revenue Purpose Statement is part of Secure an Advanced Vision for Education, also known as the statewide one-cent sales tax for education. Iowa school districts may ask voters to approve an RPS to continue investing state sales tax funds in school infrastructure projects.
“We are incredibly grateful to our community for supporting a voted PPEL and Revenue Purpose Statement to allow us to address key facility needs in our district, including transportation, building maintenance, and technology in the classroom,” said Dan Peterson, superintendent. “Now, the board is returning to voters to seek a continuation of these two items. It’s important to note that, even if both are approved, there would be no impact to property taxes for Central DeWitt residents.”
If the PPEL is approved, the district would prioritize the most urgent repairs throughout its school buildings. In the past, the district has used these funds for things like roof repairs, lighting replacement, safety and security upgrades, carpet replacement, student technology, parking lot resurfacing, school buses and district vehicles, maintenance equipment, and school communication systems, among many others.
Like the PPEL, funds provided through SAVE help the district cover a wide variety of facility maintenance and repair needs throughout the school year. An approved RPS would enable the district to continue using this money for information technology infrastructure, remodeling or repairing school grounds, repairing vehicles, furnishing and equipping spaces, and other facility projects.
District leaders and the Board of Education will continue to share information on these two measures in the weeks ahead.
