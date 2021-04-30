The Central DeWitt School Board, along with Superintendent Dan Peterson, has modified the district’s mask mandate, saying masks will no longer be required outside on school property.
“If our students have classes, recess, physical education, etc. outdoors, they will be able to remove their masks or pull them down during that time they are outside,” Peterson said in an email to parents Monday afternoon. Masks will be required prior to reentering the school building. Masks will continue to be required in school vehicles.”
The new rules extend to parents and community members in addition to students.
