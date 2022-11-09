DEWITT — Central DeWitt officials say they have a long to-do list to enhance and modernize certain parts of the district, and to achieve those goals, have their sights set on a vote in March that could augment their taxing authority to fulfill those needs.
The district board agreed to schedule a March 7, 2023, vote in which residents and taxpayers in the district will decide whether to increase the amount of money the school can receive under its Physical Plant and Equipment Levy.
In March, district residents will vote to allow or deny the Central DeWitt School Board the authority to increase its PPEL levy from the current rate of 67 cents per $1,000 of property valuation to $1.34. The measure needs a simple majority of 50% plus 1 to pass.
School districts in Iowa cannot levy more than the $1.34 cap. If the measure is approved, it does not mean taxes will increase but instead clears the way for the district’s board to raise its PPEL asking up to that $1.34 mark — or anywhere in between — should the need arise.
The school board determines the PPEL levy rate, and a change to the levy would include a public hearing.
The state provides strict guidelines on how the money generated from the PPEL levy can be spent. The levy gathers property taxes to pay for a variety of things, including certain operating costs, infrastructure improvements, new school buses, and technology. It cannot be used for salary or benefit expenditures.
District superintendent Dan Peterson said the intention is to not increase taxpayers’ tax burden, and thus, promised to “shift things around” to reduce taxing elsewhere. Right now, fixing some of the infrastructural issues that currently plague the district is of the utmost importance, Peterson said.
“We need these funds for projects and maintaining our facilities,” Peterson said.
Peterson proposed the idea of a PPEL levy cap increase and was received warmly by school board members who, along with administrators, analyzed a laundry list of capital projects on district officials’ radar, including:
• A new phone and intercom system at the school that would include lights in areas with high noise, such as music rooms, so no announcement would be missed. The system, Peterson said, would be a way to enhance safety and communication within the district.
• Upgraded audio and visual equipment in the CDPAC and atrium.
• A new roof on the Ekstrand kindergarten wing.
• Storage lockers for the middle school band.
• Exterior cameras at Ekstrand as well as safety improvements at the building’s central office.
• Vape detectors at the middle school and/or high school.
• A parking lot resurface as Ekstrand.
• Upgraded sound system at the high school football, baseball, softball and soccer fields.
• New sound system at the Intermediate School.
“I think this is a big opportunity for our school district to put a stamp of approval on what our school does for the community and support us going forward,” Central DeWitt School Board President Bob Gannon said of the March vote.
The district this year brought in just under $440,000 under its PPEL levy. If voters approve the proposed measure, that number — which is based on property valuations — could as much as double.
“I think this is necessary, and I would vote to move forward with the $1.34 levy (vote),” said board member Cory Huff, adding he believes the district has an interest to spruce up its infrastructure that is used by a variety of people, including visitors.
“I’d mentioned the audio at the football facility, that’s one place where the majority of our visitors come see us, (the audio) it’s shoddy out there,” Huff said. “It’s a bad look for visitors … we should make it a priority. Things we need are things that visitors see and judge us on a quality standpoint.”
Fellow board member Angela R0heingans also believes the to-do list is vital.
“I look at this list, and it’s a lot,” she said. “But things aren’t getting any less expensive.”
PPEL is not the only funding stream schools can use for infrastructure improvements, but it is the one they have the most control over.
The state also provides a penny tax — formerly referred to as local option sales tax — dubbed Secure an Advanced Vision for Education (SAVE) that dedicates sales tax for school improvements.
Nick Joos is the DeWitt Observer' news editor.
