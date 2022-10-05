DEWITT - Central DeWitt’s transportation department is struggling to find staff, according to the school’s director of operations, Brent Rheingans.
Due to a shortage of bus drivers, the district started the year with 11 bus routes, one less than last year. That itself has put a strain on drivers, students and the buses themselves, which are in some cases near-capacity.
“We’re doing everything possible … unfortunately the country kids are the ones who are suffering,” Rheingans said. “We have students getting on as early as 6:53 a.m. and not getting to school until 7:45 or 7:50, and if we start letting kids off at the school (and then going back to pick up more) we run into the 8 a.m. time period. We are analyzing the routes, but simply with the shortage of drivers, it is getting tougher to make it happen.”
Rheingans said the school has a 12-passenger van that is sometimes needed to help relieve pressure.
The school transports approximately 280 students who live outside the city limits of DeWitt, Rheingans said, and around 400 who live in town.
“It’s all on the shoulders of 11 people,” he said.
Officials have in the past theorized about eliminating or restructuring in-town routes, and that was once again discussed at the school board’s September regular meeting.
Rheingans said if the in-town routes are restructured, one or two routes could be restructured to where one route could be run entirely inside the city limits. “That’s dependent on the number of our drivers staying the same,” he said. “We are always at the risk of losing people to retirement or different jobs.”
Currently there are five routes inside the DeWitt city limits, and the shortage has also caused district officials to cancel or postpone extracurricular events.
“We try to be flexible,” Rheingans told the board.
One of the district’s drivers recently became a nationally certified driver trainer — Rheingans said finding someone to train drivers is difficult in Iowa.
Now, Rheingans said, the district needs people to train. Superintendent Dan Peterson said he is planning on undergoing training to become a driver.
In an email sent to parents and other district residents Sept. 26, Peterson urged anyone interested to reach out.
“If you, or anyone you know, has any interest in becoming a bus driver, please contact us at your earliest convenience,” Peterson said in the email. “We are very short-handed, and while we do not want this to impact our students, it already is.”
Property not for sale
Peterson presented the board with an unsolicited offer to purchase school-owned property on the corner of 11th Street and East Fourth Avenue.
The school purchased the property in 2014, and then subsequently demolished the building that, at one time, housed Clinton County offices.
The school purchased the land without a specific use in mind, but made the determination that it would be valuable to own land adjacent to the district’s primary property.
Peterson said the interested party wanted to use the land for retail, but did not inquire about who it was, because he believed selling it would be a mistake.
“I’m not in favor of selling property around the school that we currently have,” Peterson said. “I mean, we don’t have a current use for that other than … looking toward the future, whether it’s parking space or buildings that we need to put up.”
He told the board if it expressed interest in a sale he would pursue it further, but the board agreed with Peterson’s assessment.
“We have good neighbors, and when (the property) came available it made sense to us to purchase it,” said board member Angela Rheingans. “I don’t feel any differently today.”
The board unanimously declined to entertain the offer.
In other business, the board:
• Discussed purchases made by the superintendent, including $21,692 for 50 iPads and accessories, $47,490 for 100 used MacBook Air laptops and $43,664 for sewer work at Ekstrand Elementary.
• Approved the personnel report that included the hirings of Douglas Ward as sixth-grade teacher, Sidney Michel as intermediate school special education teacher, Jeffrey Ohnemus as assistant middle school wrestling coach, Creighton Fox as assistant middle school wrestling coach, Laura Horst as temporary, part-time media specialist and Ron O’Brien as head high school girls basketball coach as well as the resignations of Anthony Selby as assistant high school baseball coach, Rebecca Waack as assistant high school softball coach, Justin Shiltz as head girls high school basketball coach and Jonathan Keith as head high school boys soccer coach.
• Conducted readings and adoptions of school policy changes that put the school in accordance with new state laws. One new rule requires students who wish to fund raise for school-sponsored events to get permission from the school superintendent. In the past, building principals provided approval or denial of fundraisers.
