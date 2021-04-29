Due to weather-related cancelations, the final day of school for the Central DeWitt district was Tuesday, June 1. Not anymore.
“That is the day after Memorial Day,” said Superintendent Dan Peterson in an email to parents last week. “So, we would have a full week, and then come back for one last day after a three-day weekend. Taking everything into account, I’ve decided that I would rather not do this for our staff or our students.”
Peterson elected to move the final day of school to Friday, May 28 instead.
“This is a thank you to our staff, our students, and our parents for going through such an incredible school year with such grace and determination ... a thank you from myself, our administrative team, and from our school board. You have all been exceptional in a very difficult year,” Peterson said.
