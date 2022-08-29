DEWITT — The Central DeWitt Parent Teacher Organization is now a stand-alone nonprofit that hopes to parlay that development into more activities this year.
PTO provides financial and volunteer assistance for both Ekstrand and the Intermediate School in the form of meals for teachers, classroom materials and helping during picture days.
The Central DeWitt School Board Aug. 1 approved the organization’s move to nonprofit status and released its funds — $9,197.65 — from the school’s budget. The move was necessary, according to the school’s finance director, Cyndie Johnson.
“It was determined by the department of education several years ago that ancillary organizations should not be using our tax status.”
The PTO is the last such organization within the district to become a nonprofit, and the organization’s president, Tonia Oronzio, said she hopes the move will help provide more transparency for the organization’s activities while offering more spending flexibility.
She hopes to ramp up the group’s activities this year. The COVID-19 pandemic, she said, put much of the organization’s activities on hold. However, looking ahead, Central DeWitt PTO hopes to organize additional fundraising efforts and events for families.
“We help with the smaller things that teachers might need,” Oronzio said. “The education board does bigger items but we do smaller items like a set of classroom books or a butterfly garden.”
The group meets the first Tuesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. in the middle school library. Those attending can enter using door No. 17.
Questions about the group can be sent to PTOforCentralDeWitt@gmail.com.
In other news, the Central DeWitt School Board:
• Approved the resignations of: Jessica Brooks as sixth-grade teacher, Sally Shultz as intermediate school special education teacher, Adam Grell as assistant wrestling coach, Heidi Streets as intermediate and middle school vocal teacher, Cameron Donovan as head middle school wrestling coach, Irene Myers as substitute driver, Phyllis McGimpsey-Humphrey as driver, Jayme Ranford as health and nurse assistant, Dawn Marcus as cook, and Leslie Lloyd as special education associate.
• Approved the hiring of Robert Dennis as middle school social studies teacher, Cameron Donovan as assistant high school boys wrestling coach, Lori Frick as assistant high school volleyball coach, Andree Dolphin as head middle school boys wrestling coach, Valerie Betz as temporary middle school family and consumer science teacher, Lori Regenwether as special education work-based learning, Douglas Ward as sixth-grade teacher, Tracy Heinrich as general food service worker, Beth Lanhart as general food service worker, Loretta Hoxie as special education associate, Kristen Green as special education associate, Samantha Zeimet as special education associate, Rebecca Berner as cook, Laura Meyer as the operations office assistant and Kim Lueders as special education associate.
• Approved donations to the school including: $100 from Jim and Linda Lass for the building and trades program; $1,000 to be split between the high school girls softball program and the high school bowling program from the Paul Skeffington Memorial Race Foundation; $1,000 from a Caterpillar Foundation matching-gift program; and $50 from Benevity to general athletics.
• Approved its four legislative priorities for the 2023 session — mental health, teacher recruitment and licensure, school funding policy and supplemental state aid.
• Approved a contract with North Scott Schools to share a work-based learning coordinator.
• Approved revised nutrition fees that included an across-the-board dime increase for meals except for an adult lunch, which raised from $3.95 to $4.13. An extra milk will cost 50 cents instead of 45 cents.
• Approved the readings for various school policy edits, including one for school employees who ask to be released from a work contract. The revision requires the employee to pay the school a $1,500 penalty for a contract release; the fee will be a condition for release at the discretion of the board, the policy revision states.
