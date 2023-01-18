DEWITT — The Central DeWitt School Board is expected to approve a set of policy revisions that administrators say will encourage transparency and communication with the public.
Each year, the district analyzes, augments and adds to a portion of its policies, all of which are posted on its website. Revisions this year include language that governs curriculum development as well as processes for the public to examine and comment on library and instructional materials.
Administrators receive guidance on what the policies should say from the Iowa Association of School Boards, which crafts the policies based on state law. The IASB then sends the policies to school boards.
The items set for approval at the Jan. 25 school board meeting were crafted by the IASB; Central DeWitt did not edit any of the wording — a common practice among schools. Most schools in the state follow this procedure, Central DeWitt Superintendent Dan Peterson said, adding he couldn’t remember a time when the district created its own policy based on a local need. Policies are almost always created or edited in direct response to decisions by the Iowa Legislature, he said.
“You can form your own policies and change things, but you need to make sure it’s in accordance with the law changes,” Peterson said. “Certainly, you can change them, but I wouldn’t want to because what (the IASB) gives us is in line with the laws.”
Library and curricular materials
The bulk of the policy edits or clarifications involve the development and implementation of educational materials and the public’s ability to review them.
Many of the policies were already in place, but Peterson said the new language provides clarity and expands on a discussion held among district officials and parents in 2021 regarding the purchase of new textbooks.
That year, school administrators put in place a new strategy to critically analyze classroom materials following what both Peterson and Assistant Superintendent Jen Vance called a “learning experience” when a sex education textbook intended for college students was inadvertently used for more than a year in an eighth- and ninth-grade sex education and human growth class.
The book had not been thoroughly vetted, Vance said. The book was removed and subsequently replaced.
Previously, groups of teachers of the same disciplines would gather to scrutinize learning materials such as textbooks. However, Vance said, that didn’t work for specialized classes with one teacher, such as human growth or sociology. Now, teachers use a universal checklist in vetting learning materials.
“It’s black and white,” Vance said. “We have a curriculum adoption handbook that talks through the steps to ensure everyone is looking for the same things.”
Among the items on the checklist are age-appropriateness and a requirement that the book be a-political and come from balanced sources. The checklist also quizzes teachers on what the public perception of the material might be, asks if they have consulted with colleagues on its viability, and directs the teacher to post all book titles on the class syllabus that is shared with students and parents at the beginning of the semester.
One of the policies set for approval clarifies the process of public examination of any library or instructional material. The school furnishes a catalog online that Vance said lists titles and descriptions of all books in the library; as new books are added they are also scanned into the database. Members of the public can visit the library to examine any material they’d like, school policy states.
Likewise, as often as it is possible, materials used in classrooms are posted on the school’s classroom management tool, Canvas, for parents and guardians to view. In some instances, materials cannot be put online, but like library books, can be read onsite if someone wants to do so.
“If we are reading ‘To Kill a Mockingbird,’ we aren’t going to upload that entire thing,” Peterson said. “(People) could come in and review that. If it makes sense, (the material) is going to be online.”
Class syllabi must include the course name, a description of the required materials and texts, and where they are obtainable, Vance said.
Library or class opt-outs
While the district for years has had a policy in place allowing parents to request their student be removed from consuming specific library books, Peterson considered the old practice “informal.”
Now, if a parent wants to restrict what library materials their student can check out, a formal process is required. An exemption form must be turned in to a teacher or administrator.
Peterson said library staff will be in charge of enforcing the rule but said there was no policy in place to stop students from sitting in the library and reading materials they were exempt from.
“In that situation, it’s going to have to be the student, parent and school working together to make sure that doesn’t happen,” Peterson said. “But if you tell a kid not to read something, that’s what they are going to want to read.”
A parent can also choose to exempt their student(s) from reading specific in-class materials. That policy has been in place since 1997. Vance said teachers are asked to prepare alternative “backup” texts and lesson plans to use if a student cannot read the primary material; this ensures students still meet state requirements.
‘Challenging’ materials
While a method for the public to formally question library and instructional materials has been in place for well over two decades, the current policy is being amended to provide more clarity for the public, Peterson said.
The policy says a community member may formally challenge instructional and library materials, and there are two methods to do so. Peterson said books can be challenged informally through a simple conversation with a teacher or building principal, and a formal method is available by filling out a form and turning it in to administration. That process has been in place at least since 2008, when Peterson started his stint as superintendent, he said. A formal reconsideration by written challenge has never occurred while Peterson has been superintendent, he said.
If a formal complaint is filed, a committee comprised of community members and teachers would be formed to review the material and possibly listen to the complainant’s argument. The policy says that committee must meet in a public setting and “be aware of relevant social pressures which are affecting the situation. Individuals who may try to dominate or impose a decision must not be allowed to do so. Minority viewpoints expressed by groups or individuals must be heard, and observers must be made to feel welcome.”
In January 2022, when two books — “Ghost Boys” and “The Hate You Give” — were questioned by a parent, Peterson opted to remove the books before reinstating them several days later.
In that instance, a formal complaint was not filed, Peterson said. The parent complained about the books to a teacher and administrator verbally.
A full list of the policies expected to be approved by the board at its Jan. 25 meeting is available to view on the district’s website. Hover on the “board” tab, click on “meeting agendas” then select the agenda for the Dec. 20 board meeting. From there, open the meeting’s agenda and scroll down to item F.
Nick Joos is the DeWitt Observer's news editor.
