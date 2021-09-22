DEWITT — While not taking an official vote, the Central DeWitt School Board agreed that a mask mandate for the district is not imminent.
However, if forced to make a choice between having kids in classrooms with masks on or kids learning remotely, a consensus of board members would favor the former, they said.
“I’d rather have kids in masks learning than not (learning),” said school board member Geoff Blandin.
“It’s clear that in-person learning is the best,” said board president Cory Huff, who has perhaps been the board’s most vocal supporter of district-wide mask mandates in the past.
“I am happy where we are at,” said board member Bob Gannon.
The discussion took place on the heels of U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pratt issuing a temporary restraining order Sept. 13 stopping the enforcement of the mask mandate ban installed by the Iowa Legislature along party lines and signed into law by Gov. Kim Reynolds right before the 2021 session adjourned for the year in May.
Reynolds, a Republican, signed the mask mandate ban after midnight on the day it was passed. Her signature immediately blocked school districts and local governments from implementing mask mandates.
Reynolds said she would appeal Pratt’s decision.
“I am in favor of the parent choice as well, but I want our kids in school,” said school board member Angela Rheingans.
District Superintendent Dan Peterson emphasized to the board that a separate bill signed into law by Reynolds in February requires schools to offer in-person learning to students five days per week.
“We have been told very clearly by the state that we will have in-person learning, no question,” Peterson said. “They have taken away the ability to do remote learning, even for snow days. We don’t have that ability this year, which we did last year.”
Huff said he was in favor of mandating masks for all students and teachers, but was hesitant to take a more aggressive stance now until the courts sort out the issues.
“I see the judge’s temporary decision as very temporary,” Huff said. “It is probably going to be overturned again, and to make change after change after change (to the school’s mask rules), that’s not a good situation. If it gets to the end and it’s found that the (mandate-restricting) law is not constitutional, then I will be very vocal about it. I am on the side of the judge, but it needs to play out.”
Some districts across the state, including Urbandale and West Des Moines, implemented mask requirements last week.
About a dozen district parents attended the Sept. 15 school board meeting, and a handful shared their opinions.
Susan Knutsen said she opposes mask mandates.
“I am for freedom and people’s freedom of choice for their own bodies. I hope we do not have to go through a year like last year,” she said. “I hate putting that thing on. I feel like it’s a muzzle and it infringes on my rights.”
Brian McKenrick was the only meeting attendee to speak in favor of mask mandates and implored the board to leverage its leadership position in the community to set an example.
“I see this table without anyone wearing a mask, and I see my child’s classroom with very few kids wearing a mask, and a teacher now wearing a mask,” McKenrick said. “It starts at the top. You guys set an example. Kids don’t see their parents, don’t see leaders in the community wearing masks either, of course they are going to choose not to. We’re adults and are supposed to show by example.”
McKenrick also said the school’s dress code “already regulates what kids can wear, down to how long how someone’s shorts are. Articles of clothing are not freedom of voice. We don’t let kids wear whatever they want. That’s not a thing.”
“The direction I have from the board is to follow the governor and the Iowa Department of Education and public health, and as of right now they haven’t put out any communication of any sort,” Peterson said regarding masks in schools. “That’s where we are. I’m not bringing a recommendation to the board for anything.”
Nick Joos is the DeWitt Observer's news editor.
