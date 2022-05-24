DEWITT — Central DeWitt Superintendent Dan Peterson said the district’s transportation department is at a staffing-level “crisis point” and said if things don’t improve, the district may need to begin limiting services.
Peterson, the Central DeWitt School Board, and Director of Operations Brent Rheingans discussed the issue at last week’s school board meeting, and it included a dire warning from Rheingans.
“We’re getting to the desperation point and are still searching for drivers,” Rheingans said. “Hopefully they will come out; we have zero applicants.”
The school has advertised openings for bus drivers — both for regular routes and substitutes — all year and continues to need drivers for both before-school and after-school routes as well as driving kids to extracurricular events.
Rheingans said three drivers are set to retire at the end of next year as well.
“For the remainder of the (school) year we will operate as if we are one bus driver short, so we get the feel for what it will be like if we get to that point next year,” Rheingans said.
If the district doesn’t receive applicants to fill the roles, it may need to shift or reduce transportation services.
“There will be some tough decisions to make over the next couple months,” Rheingans said.
“Our priority is getting kids to school and getting them home, so if something has to wait (for drivers) it’ll be our activities,” Peterson said. “This impacts the service we provide.”
Peterson said the driver shortage is a statewide issue, and that other school districts have asked Central DeWitt to provide transportation for their students for sporting events.
In some cases, parents are taking kids to events, as are others in the district, like Activities Director Jered Birt.
“We are making things happen and are getting creative,” Peterson said.
School board member Geoff Blandin asked if in-town bus routes would need to be eliminated, and Peterson didn’t rule it out.
“We have the vehicles, we need drivers,” Peterson said.
One hurdle, Rheingans said, is the hiring process. State law requires bus drivers to have various certifications to operate a school bus and transport students.
In a job listing posted by the school, it is seeking a regular route driver to work from 6-8 a.m. and 2:15-4:15 p.m. who can start as soon as possible. Anyone driving a bus must have an Iowa Class B commercial driver’s license as well as air brake, school bus and passenger endorsements, or have the ability to obtain them. Training is provided.
That process — hiring and testing — is changing, Rheingans said.
“The days of just taking a test and having a CDL are gone,” he said. “Behind-the-wheel-training and theory classes are mandatory.”
All classes must be taught by a nationally certified instructor, and that is the worst part, Rheingans said. Several community colleges around the area offer driving instruction but finding one that specializes in school bus training is a difficult endeavor. The extra required training hinders the process, Rheingans said.
“We’ve had one bus route that’s been open for six months,” Rheingans said. In one instance, a longtime substitute driver stepped into a regular route position, which filled one hole but created a need for an additional substitute driver.
Peterson, in a brainstorming session with the board last month, proposed the idea of Central DeWitt hiring a certified school bus trainer and putting them on the school’s payroll to serve both the Central DeWitt district but also be available to hire out to other districts.
“If you know of someone, let me know,” Peterson told the board.
Nick Joos is the DeWitt Observer's news editor.
