DEWITT — Central DeWitt Superintendent Dan Peterson opened last Wednesday night’s school board meeting by telling a packed room that no one involved in the school’s sex education curriculum would lose their job.
That statement opened a nearly-two-hour discussion — that got heated at times — among administrators, school board members, parents, and district residents about the merits of the middle school’s sex education and human growth curriculum.
Some in attendance sought repercussions for educators who recently admitted to allowing a college-age textbook to be used in the school. Others, including one student, offered support for the teacher, AnneMarie Gaffney, and the curriculum.
Peterson said the school followed the lead of its legal counsel in the decision, and that the district’s personnel investigation into the matter is now closed.
Peterson told the crowd that the school is working on overhauling its sex education and human growth curriculum.
The July 21 school board meeting was attended by more than 100 people in person and online. Among those in attendance were State Sen. Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire; State Rep. Norlin Mommsen, R-DeWitt; Clinton County Supervisor Jim Irwin and DeWitt Police Chief Dave Porter, who spoke as one of the concerned parents.
Throughout the meeting, more than a dozen people shared their opinions on the class, which has been under the microscope since January after parents complained to school officials about the textbook used in the class.
School officials have since acknowledged that the book was inappropriate for middle school students and that the book was not thoroughly reviewed before being purchased. The book, which contained photos administrators said should not have been put into the hands of students, had been used for multiple semesters.
Peterson said once school officials received complaints and looked closer at the book, it was immediately pulled from the classroom. Peterson said school officials then notified parents of the issue.
At a previous school board meeting, Peterson told parents that administrators had made the mistake of purchasing the book without thoroughly reviewing it, and said that only the portion of the book intended to be used in the class was vetted. He said the images that led to the book being pulled from the classroom were in other portions of the book.
Petersen told the crowd that he would not discuss personnel issues in public other than to say that issues had been addressed.
“I feel like we did the best we could do recognizing we had student and staff confidentiality to deal with,” Peterson said. “We addressed it adequately and in line with what our attorney told us to do. It’s not a situation that I am proud to be in.”
The issue first came to light in January, and since then, a group of parents and taxpayers, often using social media, mobilized and asked the school to change the way it teaches the class.
At Wednesday’s meeting, parents specifically asked for increased classroom transparency and called for a heavy emphasis on abstinence education.
Concerns raised
Parents and other adults who attended the meeting shared a variety of concerns, including the use of the book, Gaffney’s teaching methods, and some of the things they believed Gaffney said to children.
Some said Gaffney told students not to share what was talked about in the class with their parents – a claim that school officials said an internal investigation refuted.
Benen Greubel, the only student to speak at the meeting, said he took Gaffney’s class and said Gaffney never told students not to talk to their parents about their discussions.
“I loved that class,” said Greubel, whose dad teaches at the high school. “I thought it was a great learning experience, and (if I did not) take it, I wouldn’t (know) what I do now ... It’s one of my favorite classes.”
Peterson said the district conducted an investigation that included interviews with 12 students. District assistant superintendent Jen Vance said students were asked if the class or any of its assignments made them feel uncomfortable, among other things.
Tammy McClimon, a former Central DeWitt teacher who recently retired, said the school’s low teen pregnancy rate should be cause for celebration and is evidence that the way the class is taught is effective. Peterson said the school doesn’t track the statistic, but said “it’s low.”
Patricia Anderson, who spoke at the meeting from the front row, said the school’s sex education curriculum does not deserve credit for contributing to the low pregnancy rate.
“I’m not going to celebrate teachers and superintendents, and whatever, for kids not having sex, I’m going to celebrate Jesus Christ our lord and savior,” Anderson said. “I’m going to celebrate Christian teachings, and I’m going to celebrate the parents.”
Several adults at the meeting cited an online petition circulated on social media last week that claimed, among other things, that Gaffney showed “pornographic” images to students. Some of the photos included with the petition are close-up images of male and female genitalia.
Peterson confirmed the images of genitalia were from the textbook that was distributed to students and that they were used in the classroom. The other photos shared in the petition were in sections of the book not used for instruction, he said.
“(People) are pulling things from areas of the textbook that were never taught,” Peterson said. “Some of the pictures that were seen were from other chapters of the book, and some of the pictures we’re not sure where they came from.”
Other parents said they were concerned about the nature of class assignments.
“In the class, students were instructed to search for gross pictures or short videos of sexually transmitted infections on their school laptops,” said Chris Burgmeier.
But Peterson said the school’s investigation found otherwise.
“We asked students about that, and what they told us was a different story,” Peterson said. “There is a clear difference between what our students and teacher have told (us) that was going on in the classroom in relation to … the concerns that have been circled by the groups who have been speaking. Which is unfortunate — it could be great if we could all look at the same situation the same way. But, I have to trust our investigation and our conversation with parents and students and the teacher.”
Aaron Fullan, an actor from Clinton whose work includes an online video called “The Disturbing Origins of Sex Ed,” theorized during the meeting that sex education in general is not effective, and called on parents, and educators, to intervene.
“These things need to be called out and dealt with, and I encourage all of you as you seek to move forward, be transparent with the parents,” he said to the school board.
He then addressed the parents in the room.
“You guys are supporting the kids. If your kids have concerns, listen to them,” he said. “Listen to them, because they are relying on you to protect them and have their best interests in mind … If we have concerns (as parents) we have to say something.”
Fullan’s remarks were met with a round of applause.
Ideas given
Parents came to the meeting with suggestions they thought the school should implement.
Porter, who said he was speaking as a citizen and not as DeWitt’s police chief, asked for the school to increase its transparency regarding curriculum.
“I believe it is fair to say the school district has lost the trust of parents in this community,” Porter said. “We can, and should, learn from this experience. One of the goals should be to rebuild trust ... with DeWitt being so small, we cannot have a community that is divided or lacks trust in the school board.”
Porter asked for all textbooks, lesson plans, and websites used during instruction be uploaded to Canvas, a site used by teachers to post details about classes, including homework assignments. The school encourages teachers to post as much as they can on their canvas pages to help students stay abreast on classroom goings-on regardless of where they are, Peterson said.
Mike Vopatek, reading prepared remarks written by Porter, said the school should install cameras in the classrooms so parents could tune in and watch the class at any time.
Peterson agreed that communication with parents is important. Before the unit on human growth and sex education began, Peterson said a paper permission slip was sent home with students ahead of the sex education and human growth unit.
“Who knows if they got home or not,” Peterson said, adding the school needs to better utilize electronic communication as another medium of contact.
“We want to have clear communication with parents. You can opt out of this section (altogether), or you can opt out of the human growth and development (unit). And that needs to be clearly laid out,” Peterson said. “Even in a world where we are using Canvas for everything well in advance, it’s important to send that information out to parents so it’s visible. There will be clear communication as we move forward.”
Some of those in attendance at the meeting said they support the school and its educators and said the class was beneficial to their children.
“This discussion is important; valuable changes are being made,” Heather Ohnemus, a nurse practitioner, said to the school board. “I encourage you to ensure that those changes do not undermine the delivery of research-based and medically accurate sex education.”
Scott Phelps, the founder and executive Director of the Abstinence & Marriage Education Partnership, said the school should teach kids the benefits of not having sex until marriage, or abstinence.
Peterson said the new curriculum would be shared once it was developed, sometime after the first semester begins.
Gaffney did not respond to an email seeking comment for this story.
