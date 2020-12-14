DEWITT — A building the Central DeWitt School District purchased a couple years ago will be razed.
The former Clinton County Annex building located on the corner of Fourth Avenue East and 11th Street is in deteriorating condition, said district superintendent Dan Peterson.
The district purchased the property in 2018 for $145,000 from the county. At the time, the district did not have an intended use for it. Administrators considered ideas that included moving some special education services, or even the school’s robotics team, across the street.
However, since purchasing the property in 2018, the district has refrained from putting money into the building’s maintenance. The district bought the land because it is adjacent to school property, Peterson said.
Now, the building is set to come down.
The district sought bids from several companies to do the work, and a bid from Rittmer Inc. was accepted.
The excavating firm, which Peterson said has been “very good to us over the years,” bid $15,760, but donated just under $7,000 in labor. That brought the price down to $9,000. The discount, coupled with a $10,000 insurance claim for roof damage sustained in the Aug. 10 derecho, would allow the demolition project to pay for itself if not for the need to remove asbestos from the structure.
“There’s asbestos in the building,” Peterson said. “It’s money we need to spend regardless of whether we are tearing the building down or keeping it, just to get that asbestos out of there. We are working on some different plans to help pay for that.”
Peterson said the district expects to pay around $21,000 for the abatement.
“We are getting that rolling so we can get that building down as soon as we can,” Peterson said at the November school board meeting.
In other business, the board:
• Named Cory Huff as board president and Angela Rheingans as vice president. It also named Cyndie Johnson, the district’s business manager, as board secretary and treasurer.
• Approved the purchase of a software program called Panorama Education, which will provide surveys that administrators say will help analyze teacher performance, among other things. Its total cost over a three-year contract is $27,600.
• Named its legal counsel as Lynch Dallas Law Firm in Cedar Rapids.
• Appointed Rheingans as the board’s legislative liaison.
• Appointed board member Geoff Blandin as its representative on the county conference board.
• Appointed board member Hannah Perrone to the Central DeWitt Performing Arts Center Board.
• Approved the personnel report that included the resignation of Doug Hinkle as assistant varsity football coach, and the hiring of Terri Smith as middle school boys basketball coach. The personnel report also included the retirement of Gary Schneider from his maintenance and grounds position, the resignation of Bruce Biehl as high school special education associate, and the hiring of Denver McDonough for a maintenance and grounds position.
