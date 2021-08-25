DEWITT — As students prepared to return to the classroom last week, Central DeWitt Community School officials hosted a virtual Q&A on Thursday for parents to ask questions and voice their concerns about COVID-19 protocols.
Using the chat function during the virtual session, several people asked about mask protocol, quarantine procedures, and more.
A major difference this school year from last year is that masks will not be required of any students or staff, although the district will have them available for adults and children who might choose to wear one, said Superintendent Dan Peterson and Assistant Superintendent Jen Vance at the first-ever CDCSD back-to-school virtual information session.
“We need to respect everyone’s decision,” Peterson said, adding that staff is going to be vigilant, and teasing and bullying won’t be tolerated.
While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance is that all school staff and children should wear masks whether vaccinated or not, Iowa is one of several states that has taken action to prevent schools from mandating masks. Texas, Florida, South Carolina, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Arizona and Utah have done so as well.
Like school districts across the state, Central DeWitt received guidance from the Iowa Department of Education to consult its legal counsel in regard to mask mandates.
“It has not been concluded that federal preempts state,” Vance said.
Peterson said he will rely on the IDE and the Iowa Department of Public Health for direction.
“If that ban were somehow lifted, I would still rely on the recommendations of those organizations,” he said.
Key points from the session included:
• If a student or staff member tests positive for COVID-19, they should isolate for 10 days beginning the day that symptoms start. If they don’t have symptoms but tested positive, the 10-day period starts from the testing date. This year, only students and staff with positive cases are required to quarantine. Household members are not.
• If there’s been a positive case in a household, parents can choose to voluntarily quarantine their child. Last year, it was required. If a parent chooses to quarantine a student due to COVID-19, those absences are excused. However, students will be expected to join classes through Zoom.
• Last year, the district had the ability to choose an in-person or hybrid learning option, Peterson noted. “Now we don’t have that option. We have to be in-person. There would have to be a governor declaration or change in law.”
• It was still not determined if parents will be notified of positive cases in their child’s classroom. “We are still rolling that around,” Peterson said. “Even a week ago we were in a place where we weren’t going to send out notifications following the Department of Public Health (guidelines), but that’s something we are considering.”
Vance said they are reaching out to other districts to see what they are doing about reporting. The IDPH has told school districts that they do not need to do any reporting.
“But we want to do right by our parents and students. We’re going to have to figure it out as we go,” Peterson said.
It’s also a privacy issue. For example, if parents were told that there is a case in the classroom and only one child is absent, it makes it clear who has COVID-19. Peterson said he prefers as much communication as possible.
• Enhanced cleaning protocols also will continue. Vance said the district is following the same cleaning procedures as last fall in terms of frequency and having supplies available for the teachers.
“We’re looking to push air through the classrooms as fast as we can,” Vance said. “Classrooms that don’t have windows have air purifiers, and kids are encouraged to wash their hands.”
• Water fountains are available, but students are encouraged to bring their own bottles and fill them at the stations.
For school districts in Eastern Iowa and elsewhere, last school year and the preceding spring were lessons on how things could turn on a dime as COVID-19 cases increased and decreased.
“The apprehension is the unknown of how quickly things can change given the roller coaster we’ve been on in the last year and a half,” Vance said.
Last week, the average number of new reported cases per day in Iowa increased to 696, nearly 10 times what it was a month ago, the Des Moines Register reported. Clinton County reported 52 new COVID-19 cases in the last seven days for a 10% positivity rate.
For the most up-to-date information regarding protocol, visiting cd-csd.org and click on the COVID-19 information tab at the top. That page is where the district will post information from the IDPH and IDE, as well as any decisions the district makes regarding coronavirus protocol.
