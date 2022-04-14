DEWITT — The formation of transgender policies was part of a lengthy discussion at a recent Central DeWitt School Board meeting.
At the March school board meeting, administrators and board members discussed the possibility of the school forming its own policies regarding transgender students and how they, among other things, use the restroom and are referred to in public.
The consensus after the half-hour-long conversation was that the school does not need such a policy.
After consulting with the school’s legal counsel, Central DeWitt Superintendent Dan Peterson recommended the school not develop a policy that outlines — among other things — which bathroom a transgendered student can use or which name teachers and administrators use when addressing those students.
Board members agreed with that conclusion.
In short, school officials say they follow state and federal law and allow students to use the restroom that corresponds to the gender with which they identify.
“That’s not a choice, that’s the law,” said Central DeWitt School Board member Geoff Blandin.
Peterson said the school’s legal counsel — Lynch-Dallas in Cedar Rapids — said following existing case law such as the federal Title IX law is the best practice. Title IX, in part, prohibits schools that receive federal funds from discriminating on the basis of sex or gender.
“Schools, organizations, and groups that have challenged these things, whether it’s civil rights cases or discrimination cases, if they challenge those things, they lose,” the superintendent said.
Discretion is best with sensitive situations like accommodating transgender students, Peterson said.
“If we put a policy out there, for one it could change over time, and it would also draw attention to it, that we are advertising what our policy is,” he said.
“I don’t see the need for a policy, per se,” said board member Angela Rheingans. “But this conversation sets a tone for us if … someone had an issue with it, that this is how our school is handling these things.”
Central DeWitt 7-12 Principal George Pickup said there aren’t many transgender students in the district. He said he, other administrators and teachers are learning how to help those students feel welcome and safe while also minding the rights of their peers.
“It’s a delicate matter for sure because we also need to protect kids from other kids,” Pickup said. “In this case that is a heavy burden on the kids, especially in this building, because kids are trying to figure out who they are. The big thing is the restrooms. For example, I have had a teacher say ‘so and so’ is using the wrong restroom.”
The school, essentially, allows students to use whichever restroom corresponds to their gender identification.
District resident James Coomer said his daughter “did not want to be in the bathroom with a transgendered female.” His daughter has since graduated.
Coomer asked if the school furnishes another bathroom option for students who are uncomfortable.
Pickup said he hadn’t been approached by students with those concerns.
“We will make it safe for everyone,” Pickup said. “I follow the golden rule, treat everyone as you would like to be.”
It’s a personal issue
Sometimes, teachers, friends and counselors know a student is transgender before that student’s parents, Pickup said.
Communication between the school and the student’s parent(s) is key in the student’s well-being, Peterson said, but the timing of that also is sensitive. And since there is no strict policy in place, each instance is handled differently.
Pickup said if a student divulges to a teacher or administrator that they are transgender, the school does not immediately contact that student’s parent(s) to inform them. That conversation does happen, Peterson said, but usually after the student requests a name change, which is then reflected on the student’s various school accounts.
“We are communicating, and I think we need to, but we need to be strategic as we do that because it could cause some issues,” Peterson said.
High school instrumental music teacher Josh Greubel said a situation arose in his classes where a student was transitioning socially but had not yet told their parents.
“When it came to the name, I’m dealing with public performance, so their name would be in a program and on stage identifying as a gender,” Greubel said.
Greubel said he’s learning.
“This year I have a student that identifies as a female but does not feel comfortable with that,” Greubel said. “Personally, after 22 years of teaching, I started my (class) survey asking how you would like to be identified. And got some good knowledge.”
Greubel said if a student requests a different name on a program, for example, he refers to an administrator for guidance before parents are approached.
“I will talk to them,” Pickup said, “or the guidance counselor will talk first. Or a true friend.”
School board member Cory Huff said he is proud of the effort educators have made to make students feel comfortable.
“These kids are coming into our school and finally, if they made their decision (to come out), are no longer confused,” Huff said. “And they’re looking for acceptance, and to give that acceptance … That’s got to give them incredible reassurance because it may not be the same way in other places.”
“All of this is about not discriminating and not judging and being compassionate,” Pickup said. “And that, to accommodate a lot of different people with a lot of different viewpoints, is a tough job.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.