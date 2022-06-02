DEWITT - As Pat Henricksen entered the newly remodeled home located at 820 Ninth St., in DeWitt, she couldn’t help but think of the one person who would be amazed to see it.
“I just wish Helen were here,” she said of the home’s previous owner and former Ekstrand Elementary teacher, the late Helen Helble. “I love it; it’s just perfect. It’s nice to be able to show off what our kids can do.”
The majority of the work done to refurbish the home was completed by Central DeWitt High School students.
The house was purchased by the Central DeWitt Community School District for $63,500, and remodeled by students of industrial tech teacher Lonny Truelsen, a project that officially began in the fall of 2017.
The evening of May 25, an open house was held, allowing the public — including area residents, Central DeWitt administrators and staff — to tour the home, which was listed for sale. Central DeWitt Superintendent Dan Peterson said 70-80 people stopped to tour the home, and it didn’t take long to garner interest for the house, which was listed at $200,000.
The district quickly received two offers, and at a special meeting last week, Central DeWitt School Board agreed to sell the home to Jake Ball for $208,000. It is contingent on an appraisal, something the school’s real estate broker, Kim Broders, was not concerned about.
The second offer was for $165,000.
“It’s a great day for that program, and it was great to see that many people go through the house,” Peterson said. “We thank Lonny for his work and Kim for work on the back end. It’s been a good process and a lot of learning along the way.”
Peterson said the profits from the sale of the home would be put back into Truelsen’s program for future home renovations.
Lessons learned
Having a “job-site classroom” was something Truelsen had been eager to have since he was hired by the school district in 2013.
Once his goal finally came to fruition, students were able to get to work renovating both the inside and outside of the structure. In the process, students considering entering the building trades profession after high school honed their skills.
Work on the evolving project included siding, windows, framing, insulating, drywall, demolition, roofing, cabinet installation, flooring, trim and painting.
Students also assisted with electrical work, HVAC and plumbing.
Feedback
As visitors to the open house walked through the kitchen, living room, two bedrooms, bathroom and upper level bonus room, one word kept being repeated — “impressive.”
“It’s beautiful,” said Jodi Chase. “I was able to see it before all the work was done; it hadn’t been updated at all. The bathroom still had old, pink tiles. It’s just wonderful, all the work the kids did.”
Truelsen, who insisted all the credit should go to his students, said the house was stripped down to the bare studs before the renovation work began.
After five years of work, seeing it finished and hearing the compliments of those who came to see it gave him a true sense of satisfaction.
“It turned out great,” Truelsen said with a smile. “I’m not going to lie, it feels good to have it done. It feels really good.”
Due to the COVID pandemic, Truelsen and his students faced a number of obstacles, including losing time working on the house and having trouble ordering materials.
But all the work and waiting paid off.
“I’m really proud of what the kids and Lonny did throughout the project,” Peterson related. “I’m also glad we were able to give an opportunity like this to the kids. They learned a lot of skills they’re going to be able to use the rest of their lives. It took a little longer than they’d hoped, but I couldn’t be more proud.”
Truelsen said working on the house did spark an interest in entering trades professions for some of his students.
“A couple went to be electricians, and one is working for a general contractor,” he noted.
Truelsen said the school already has another house — a small, one-story ranch, located on First Street in DeWitt — on which work slowly is getting started.
Truelsen said it won’t be quite as big an undertaking as their first project house, but the outcome still will be the same — to give students hands-on construction experience.
That, and to breathe new life into a local home.
“It’s been a really fun project to watch come together,” said Broders, “People who have come through to see it have really been impressed with the students’ work.”
Students who contributed their skills to the house are:
• 2017-2018: Brandon Cheel, Brandon Jansen, Brady Lawrence, Mason Manning, Alex Maxwell, Andy Milota, Devin Mumm, Sean Porth, Keenan Riedesel, Dylan Schnoor, Jarrett Trenkamp, Tara Wilden.
• 2018-2019: Gabriel Arndt, Jacob Bratthauer, Doug Claeys, Alex McAleer, Ethan McCaulley, Devin Mumm, Jacob Stearns.
• 2019-2020: Carson Deppe, Brandon Flammang, Zach Hinkle, Tyler Jenkins, Austin Johnson, Lane Krukow, Garrett Sailor.
• 2020-2021: Blake Bloom, Reed Boeding, Tyler Herington, Andrew Kallemeyn, Carver Krukow, Landon Peterson, Carter Puck, Donovan Ruffner, Benjamin Schutterle, Bryce Shaw, Cole Tobey.
• 2021-2022: Lucas Bratthauer, Tyson Dunne, Cole Hafner, Xavier Johnson, Joshua Lippens, Wyatt McCarville, Liam McConohy and Joe Vickers.
Kate Howes writes for The Observer. Observer Editor Nick Joos contributed to this report.
