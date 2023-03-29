DEWITT — Central DeWitt Superintendent Dan Peterson says it was a mistake when the district last week posted the name of a former student who has accused a former teacher of sexual misconduct while she was a student.

In a March 21 message sent to district parents and posted to the school’s website and social media pages, Peterson explained former Central DeWitt High School teacher Cody LaKose was facing five sex charges, including two felonies.

Central DeWitt teacher accused of sexually exploiting former student CLINTON — A high school science teacher has been charged in Clinton County with multiple cou…

In the postings, Peterson included the police affidavit that detailed the charges LaKose is facing along with a police narrative that provided details of the alleged sex acts.

The identity and address of the former student, who is now an adult, was included in the documents shared by Peterson.

The school district later removed the woman’s name from the message.

“These are extremely ugly allegations and findings, but I want to be transparent with the information that can be shared. I realize that just because information can be shared, doesn’t mean it should be shared,” Peterson said in the message. “I just believe in this situation, regarding a former school employee, I should provide as much information as I can. Please guard your heart and eyes from the attachment if you don’t want to read it.”

In the message, Peterson said the woman was courageous for approaching police, but said he did not contact her to ask for permission before sharing her name.

Peterson said he soon realized including the woman’s name and address in the email was a mistake and said he apologized to the woman’s family.

“My original thought was since the public document listed the victim’s name, it was all public and her name would be public,” Peterson said. “I quickly learned after sending the document out that she didn’t know that her name would be included.”