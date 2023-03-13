DEWITT — Concern among Central DeWitt School Board members increased in November when it discussed the district’s certified enrollment data.
Among the numbers was the reality that more families than usual were opting to open enroll out of the district. So, Superintendent Dan Peterson recently sent a survey to find out why.
According to the Iowa Department of Education, 70 resident students are open enrolled out of the district, and 141 students from outside the district’s boundaries attend Central DeWitt.
The survey asked two questions:
• “Why did you choose to open enroll your students out of Central DeWitt Community School District (Feel free to write as much as you’d like).”
• “Is there anything we can do as a school district to better serve your students in the future?”
The answers from parents whose children open enroll out were varied. Some respondents said they’d moved to DeWitt but their child wished to remain in their previous district. Others said issues with bullying promoted them to open enroll into a different district.
“Both parents teach in another school district, so our child is open-enrolled to that district for ease of transportation, childcare, and schedules,” said one respondent.
Overall, 14 parents or guardians returned Peterson’s survey.
Their answers to the second question also ran the gamut. One parent said Central DeWitt “is a great school,” while others said the school should work to be more inclusive to marginalized students.
“Teach kids to show compassion and force them to speak to each other so they understand how life is not always easy. Some kids come from a rough childhood and are just trying to make it another day,” one parent answered. “Not feeling welcome or acknowledge(ment) makes them fall deeper in a depression.”
In the same mold, Peterson sent the same two questions to the parents or guardians of the students who have chosen to open enroll into the district. That survey received responses from 42 parents and received both positive feedback and criticism. One parent said their student open enrolled into the district due to bullying in another school. Another said they appreciated how Central DeWitt school board members handled the COVID-19 pandemic, and several said the decision to open enroll into Central DeWitt simply came down to logistics and work schedules.
The last time the school sought such answers was over a decade ago, and Peterson said the recent survey was helpful.
Next year’s calendar approved
After holding the required public hearing, the board approved the 2023-24 school year calendar. It includes the first day on Wednesday, Aug. 23, the beginning of Christmas Break on Wednesday Dec. 20, and a return to school on Thursday, Jan. 4. The second semester will begin Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, and the last day of the 2023-24 school year (pending any make-up days) would be May 31.
In other business, the board:
• Approved the personnel report that included hiring Emily Swanson as assistant high school volleyball coach, and Isak Sommer as the assistant high school boys soccer coach. The board also approved the resignation of Douglas Ward as sixth-grade teacher, the retirement of special education teacher Barb Peavey after nearly 27 years with the district, the retirement of jumpstart kindergarten teacher Kerri Kahn after 24 years with the district, and a request by Jamie Dojutrek for a leave of absence for the first semester of the 2023-24 school year.
• Approved three donations to the district: $200 from the Calamus-Wheatland Jr. Ag 4-H Club for personal care items to kids in need; $1,000 from DeWitt Travel Mart for the Lunch Buddies program; and $300 from Benevity split in half between the compassion fund and general athletics.
• Approved the appointment of Ahlers & Cooney, PC as legal counsel for the district. Peterson said the school’s two current attorneys — Emily Ellingson and Brett Nitzschke — are moving to Ahlers & Cooney after previously working for Lynch Dallas, PC of Cedar Rapids.
“We’ve worked with them for years and would like to follow them,” Peterson said of the two attorneys. “They continue to be great, and will just be under a different umbrella.”
• Approved the open enrollment report which included six open enrollments into the district for the 2023-24 school year and one open enrollment into the district for the current year. The report also includes three open enrollments out of the district for the 2023-24 season as well as four open enrollments out of the district for the current year.
• Conducted the first reading of a handful of school policy changes, including a new policy that provides financial guidance to the school board and a policy — necessitated by federal law — prohibiting the use of communication or surveillance systems from specific vendors, including Huawei, ZTE Corporation, Hytera, Hangzhou Hikvision and Dahua.
