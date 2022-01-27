DEWITT — Upon entering, one can see Terri Smith’s classroom at Central DeWitt Middle School isn’t exactly a conventional classroom.
And that’s not just because there’s a dog bed situated in the northwest corner, which belongs to her beloved black Labrador, Digit.
Digit just so happens to be a fellow staff member and works as a therapy dog at the school.
Stacked up around the room are plastic bins containing multicolored technic LEGO bricks of all shapes and sizes.
There also are storage tubs containing a variety of tools, used to cut wires and solder metal pieces together.
The space combines the elements of both an art studio and an industrial technology shop, which makes perfect sense considering a great deal of creative thinking and hands-on assembling happens there all school year long.
Smith is the school’s technology and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) teacher, and according to the Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council, she is one of the very best in the state.
On Jan. 10, Smith went to what she was told was an “end of the semester expectations” meeting held in the school district’s performing arts center.
While she knew such meetings weren’t typical, Smith also figured the past few school years have been anything but typical and didn’t question it.
Much to her surprise, it was an assembly to celebrate her being recognized as the Southeast recipient of the 2022 Iowa STEM Teacher Award, sponsored by Kemin Industries.
The award is given annually to one full-time, licensed preK-12 teacher from each of the six STEM regions in Iowa. Each recipient is honored for their efforts to foster enthusiasm and inspire a passion for STEM that goes beyond the classroom and helps prepare students for future high-demand careers.
Matthew Stier, Southeast Regional STEM Manager for the STEM Council, and Brian Spannagel, with Kemin Industries, were there to present Smith with $1,500 to use for her classroom and $1,500 for her personal use.
While the recognition caught her completely off guard, Smith said it was an amazing surprise.
“I feel very honored by the experience of winning this award,” she shared. “I have put a lot of work into building a program from the ground up that prompts students to take risks with their inquiry-based learning, while building each other up along the way. Knowing that others see what I am trying to build for our students is encouraging and humbling.”
One of those people – Smith’s co-worker and middle school reading teacher, Linda Craddick – said a person needs to look no further than Smith’s Facebook page, Central DeWitt Middle School STEM, to see all the amazing things her students are achieving.
“Her students learn how to build robotic hands, program robots to run through obstacle courses and build miniature golf courses,” Craddick noted in her nomination letter for Smith. “She takes a group of young women to a Women in Engineering conference every year to promote STEM-focused careers to young women who may not know what jobs are available to them.
“Terri teaches students to think and problem-solve, using journals to notate what works and what does not. Her rapport with her students gives them the confidence to use 3D printers to create parts for their projects, take chances without fear of failure and want to revise their projects until they work.”
Smith said what she likes about her STEM classes is that students can learn so many different skills – and not just those related to science, technology, engineering and math.
“Soft skills,” Smith noted. “Like communication, collaboration, being able to fail and being OK with it, problem-solving, creativity. Students can use these skills in whatever careers they end up choosing.”
She is excited to begin a new branch of the program beginning second semester called, “Peer STEM.”
The class will pair up eighth-grade STEM students with special education students in Megan Jackson’s classroom. Smith said Jackson’s kids will lead the way on STEM-related projects, such as coding and learning to build things, while their eighth-grade counterparts will help guide them.
Smith always is looking for ways to make her courses better, said Jodi Prosise, a friend who is a DeWitt resident and assistant dean at the College of Engineering, Mathematics and Science at UW-Platteville, Wisconsin.
“We are truly lucky to have Terri as a teacher in our district,” Prosise related. “She is amazingly dedicated to teaching STEM to our kids. The fields of science, technology, engineering and math are constantly changing, and we need enthusiastic go-getters like her to make sure our students are learning the latest and greatest in STEM so they can be successful in our community and beyond.”
Smith said her efforts would be insignificant if not for the unyielding support of the administration and fellow staff members.
Her program started with no funding; however, the Central DeWitt Educational Foundation has furnished numerous grants enabling her to purchase the necessary supplies for her classroom. Fellow teachers even have begun implementing some of Smith’s students’ projects for use in their own curriculum.
Smith hopes to keep the program’s momentum going, and said already she has begun to see the benefits that STEM has provided past – and present – students.
“I like to hear kids say, ‘Ooo, Ms. Smith, come look at this!’ once they’ve built something,” she shared. “They get so excited. I have a couple of past students who are in college now. The parents of one of them, whose daughter is at Iowa State University, said that I’m the (teacher) who inspired her. That’s just awesome to hear.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.