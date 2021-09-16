DEWITT — Central DeWitt will soon be home to new tennis courts.
The school board approved a bid from Rittmer Inc., of DeWitt, for $677,829. The bid for the tennis courts by themselves was just shy of $500,000, but the board also approved two additions to the bid that include the installation of light poles and fixtures. Those additions added $178,700 to the total project cost.
Central DeWitt Superintendent Dan Peterson said the courts should be completed in the spring in time for the tennis season; however, the final coating of paint — which will provide the courts with a gray and purple color — may not be applied until after the tennis season is wrapped up.
The new courts will be built where the current ones are located, on the western side of the Central DeWitt Campus, along Fourth Avenue East.
The new facility will include six courts — an increase from the current four — and more space to fall in line with regulations to host varsity events.
Central DeWitt started offering tennis as a varsity sport in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the inaugural season to 2021. The Central DeWitt boys tennis team hosted two matches this past year against Maquoketa and Camanche.
The board received three higher bids to complete the work.
Nick Joos is the DeWitt Observer's news editor.
