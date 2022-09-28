DEWITT — Central DeWitt officials tightened rules for Birney Field spectators in response to behavior — particularly from intermediate-school students — they say has been problematic in recent weeks.
During home football games, “we have a lot of kids running around, playing football, fighting, different things,” said the district’s superintendent Dan Peterson at last week’s school board meeting. “One of my problems is every Friday night our administrators become babysitters for the community and that’s a bother to me. Because that’s not their role.”
The issue, they say, is both a lack of parental guidance exacerbated by the layout of the athletic facilities at the high school.
“We have an expanse of wide open fields, which is beautiful, but it’s also problematic,” said Central DeWitt assistant Superintendent Jen Vance. “We can’t contain (spectators) and there isn’t enough (school officials) to cover that distance to be in the right spot. When there’s no help or supervision (from parents), it’s hard to cover it all.”
Peterson said kids are routinely dropped off at the field and remain unsupervised for the entirety of the game and sometimes run up and down the sidewalks and play pickup football games. Sometimes, he said, they run around in places that pose safety risks to themselves and spectators alike. Some kids arrive at the game with “a goal of getting into a fight,” and one student brought an Airsoft gun onto school grounds, Peterson said.
DeWitt Chief of Police Dave Porter said the department provides at least one officer to be on hand at all home games — sometimes a full-time officer and a reserve. During homecoming, the presence increased even more.
“We will take care of the fights and things criminal in nature,” Porter said, adding he’s noticed a couple more fights and incidents than in previous years but that it’s “not a lot” overall.
“This is a parent issue,” said school board member Cory Huff. “They’re going to the game and letting their kids run around, or they just drop them off and leave. It’s a playdate with their friends, and it’s not our responsibility to expect (administrators) to chaperone these kids every Friday night.”
High School principal George Pickup commended the high schoolers, and said they have set a good example on how to behave, and agreed that something needed to be done.
“There are kids who are much more bold than they used to be,” Pickup said. “They tell me ‘you don’t tell me what to do.’ These are young kids who are acting like that, and they are willing to smart off to a police officer. It was crazy that first night, and again at homecoming because it was crowded.”
“We need to react and put something in place. Actually, we need to overreact,” Peterson told the board. “There needs to be change, in my opinion, immediately.”
The board voiced several opinions, including constructing snow fences to block off certain areas, prohibit footballs from entering the premises, and requiring all younger students to be accompanied by an adult.
The following day, on Thursday, the district’s response was sent out in an email to all district parents and included new seating assignments and guidelines, including:
• All students sixth-grade and under must be accompanied by an adult to the game.
• Student spectators will not be allowed to play games in the open areas.
• No equipment is allowed past the ticket booths, such as footballs, scooters, skateboards, or roller blades.
“Any items that do make their way to the game will be confiscated, and a parent can pick them up from school the following week,” Peterson said.
• Students will be asked to sit in a designated area according to the school building they attend. Intermediate students will be in the bleachers on the north side of the stadium, and middle school students will be in the bleachers closest to the scoreboard.
“It is the expectation that students will stay in the assigned seating area and watch the football game,” Peterson said.
“Students may also sit with an adult in other areas.”
• Ekstrand students will not have an assigned area. Students in preschool through third grade and younger must sit with their parents.
“The grassy areas on the home side are a great space for families with young children, but we also understand the fun of sitting with friends, so we are asking for parent support in just keeping them close to the area you are sitting in and encouraging them to watch the game instead of running around.”
The goal is to achieve some semblance of order, clear out sidewalks and other travel corridors and relieve the strain on local police and emergency personnel working the game. And, above all, school officials asked parents to keep track of their kids.
“It needs to be a change in parents,” Pickup said. “It’s so many people, we are just asking for support.”
Nick Joos is the DeWitt Observer's news editor.
