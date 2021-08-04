DEWITT — New tennis courts at the Central DeWitt school campus may soon materialize.
The school board July 21 approved plans and a timeline for the new courts, which if all goes according to those plans, will be completed in early November.
Central DeWitt’s recent move to the Mississippi Athletic Conference means the school has tennis as a new sport offering. And with that will come new home tennis courts.
Plans provided to the school board last week include the addition of two more tennis courts — bumping the total to six, which is a requirement of all schools that offer the sport in the MAC, said Central DeWitt Activities Director Jered Birt.
The Central DeWitt tennis team, in its inaugural season, hosted two boys non-conference tennis matches.
The project is estimated to cost $454,400, but an addition of lights could push the final price tag over $500,000. Bids received over the next several weeks will determine the exact cost.
The new court layout will replace the current ones on the east side of the Central DeWitt complex. It will feature the required six courts instead of the existing four, and the spacing between the courts will allow for high school competition for next year’s tennis season.
The plan is — after the Aug. 2 public hearing — to open bidding Aug. 5, said district superintendent Dan Peterson. A contract could be awarded at the Aug. 18 school board meeting.
Peterson said the plan is for the courts to be painted purple with a grey border, but it won’t happen until next year, when higher temperatures will work better with the paint.
The courts will be paid for with Secure an Advance Vision for Education and Physical Plant and Equipment Levy funds, both of which are used by school districts for infrastructure and technology projects.
The school board approved the plans and timeline unanimously. The courts were designed by Origin Design, which employs school board member Geoff Blandin. He abstained from the vote.
Building trades program gains another property
The Central DeWitt building and trades program is putting the finishing touches on a house purchased three years ago and used to teach skilled trades. Students renovated it over those years, and now that it’s renovated, the district is ready to sell it, possibly as early as September, Peterson said.
Officials have found the next home for students to work on.
The school board July 21 approved a signed purchase agreement for 1145 First St. in DeWitt. The purchase agreement is for $90,000 with the seller, Kevin P. Roling.
Peterson expressed gratitude to the selling party for the asking price.
“I’d like to thank the family willing to sell this to the school at a value,” he said. “(Especially) with where the market is right now in DeWitt. It’s a great program for our kids.”
Peterson guessed once the class renovates the home, which is smaller than the first one, the school could sell it for $160,000.
In other business, the board:
• Approved the purchase of a new sex education and human development textbook for the eighth-grade health class. The book is available online for viewing at https://my.mheducation.com/login. To view, enter “TeenHealth2021” as the username and “MHEhealth21” as the password. The book is called “Teen Health 2021” and cost the district $8,778 to furnish the book for the class.
• Approved a personnel report with the hiring of licensed personnel including: Lenae McManus as fourth-grade teacher, Anthony Shelby as high school health teacher, Christina Harrison as second-grade teacher, Martin Marshall as boys varsity basketball coach, Carl Small as assistant middle school football coach, Anthony Green as assistant high school boys track coach and Gabrielle Riordan as first-grade teacher. The board also approved the transfer of Abby Messerich from first-grade teacher to preschool teacher. The board approved the resignations of several licensed personnel, including Brian Higgins as assistant middle school football coach, Bill Goble as fourth-grade teacher, and Maureen O’Neill as high school Spanish teacher and professional development facilitator.
• Approved the hiring of various support personnel, including Donald Kearney as high school drumline coach, Amber Meek as cook at Ekstrand, and Jennifer Poell as cook at the intermediate school. The board approved the transfer of Dawn Marcus to cook at St. Joseph’s School. It also approved the resignations of Larissa Krukow as bus driver, Aidan Connolly as high school drumline coach, and Lori Hansen as cook at the intermediate school.
• Approved the personnel report that also has a bevy of vacancies remaining before the school year begins, including high school Spanish teacher, fourth-grade teacher, intermediate school cook, human resource specialist, bus driver, substitute bus driver, media specialist, sixth-grade teacher, head middle school softball coach, and many others.
• Approved $420 in donations to the school from Benevity.
• Approved priorities that it will advocate for once the 2022 Iowa legislative session gets underway in January. The priorities were chosen by Peterson. They are: market-competitive wages, benefit package management, teacher recruitment and licensure, and supplemental state aid that “sufficiently supports local districts’ efforts to plan, create, and sustain world-class schools.”
