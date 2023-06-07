DEWITT -- The Central DeWitt Community School Board put the approval of Superintendent Dan Peterson’s contract on hold pending a personnel evaluation set for closed session later this month.
At its May 22 regular meeting, the board approved salary and wages for all other employees not covered by collective bargaining agreements. Those employees include administrators, central office staff, and the directors of nutrition, and maintenance and transportation, among other employees.
As a group, they received an increase of 4.74% for their total compensation package, including salary and benefits.
Board member Cory Huff made the motion to wait on the approval of Peterson’s contract until the evaluation is completed before the board’s regular meeting June 21.
Iowa Code Chapter 21, the state’s open meetings statute, permits governing bodies to go into closed sessions for a variety of reasons, including real estate negotiations, discussion about pending litigation, and personnel evaluations.
If approved, Peterson’s salary, not including benefits, for the fiscal 2023-24 school year will be $191,944, up from $182,885 in 2022-23, $176,385 in 2021-22 and $171,891 in 2020-21.
Salaries, not including benefits, for the next school year for top administrators are as follows: Jen Vance, assistant superintendent, $152,117 up from $144,916; George Pickup, high school principal, $148,128 up from $141,105; Bill Petsche, middle school principal, $117,633 up from $112,000.; Mike Miller, elementary school principal, $110,805 up from $105,481; Spencer Lueders, intermediate school principal, $97,210 up from $92,500; Jered Birt, activities director, $99,612 up from $94,795.
