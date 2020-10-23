CLINTON — More state money will make its way to the Clinton School District this year because more students are enrolled.
“We got some very good news,” District Superintendent Gary DeLacy said Tuesday. “We are actually up.”
Clinton’s certified enrollment, after weighting, is 3,652.7, DeLacy said. Last year the district reported 3,624.2.
For the purpose of funding, preschoolers count as half students because they attend half time. Special needs children are weighted higher than single students because of their additional needs.
The actual number of students served by the district is just over 3,300, according to the Iowa Department of Education.
The state gives the district a little more than $7,000 per student, DeLacy said. He hopes that amount will increase in the next legislative session. The Iowa Legislature has 30 days after it convenes in January to set the new year’s Supplemental State Aid, he said.
The district hasn’t seen an increase in homeschooling due to school closures, DeLacy said. Some families that formerly homeschooled have enrolled this year to take advantage of the district’s online learning option.
Open enrollment is a concern for many districts that see large numbers of students enrolling out. In Clinton, open enrollment out didn’t change much for 2021. Last year 376 students enrolled out of the district. This year, it’s 372.
Open enrollment out of the district is staying “pretty even,” DeLacy said. “The last few years, it’s been pretty level.”
Open enrollment out of the district costs the district money. If a student who lives in the school district enrolls in another district, the student’s home district must send that portion of state aid to the district where the student is enrolled.
According to the Iowa Department of Education, 380.3 students enrolled out of the Clinton School District in 2018-2019, 339.3 in 2017-2018, 380.2 in 2016-2017 and 357.5 in 2015-2016.
Enrollment into the district is significantly less: 63 students last year and 62 this year, DeLacy said.
“A lot of it comes down to prior connections with other districts,” said DeLacy. Sometimes parents who went to a certain school want their children enrolled in that school. Once one child is enrolled out, the siblings are likely to be enrolled out as well.
Central DeWitt reported a certified enrollment of 1,411 in 2019-2020, and had nearly twice the number of students enrolled in (113) as enrolled out (64), according to the Iowa Department of Education.
Easton Valley School District in Clinton and Jackson counties recorded a certified enrollment of 577 in 2019-2020: 155 students enrolled out and 25 enrolled in.
More students open enrolled into Camanche and Calamus-Wheatland districts than enrolled out.
Of the 851 students served by Northeast Community School District in 2019-2020, 361 were enrolled in from other school districts, according to data from the Iowa Department of Education.
Certified enrollment is down to 523 this year, said Superintendent Neil Gray, and an additional 344 of Northeast’s students come from outside the district.
“Unfortunately, we’re down approximately 10 students, but that seems to be a common trend across the state, likely due to the pandemic,” Gray said. “More students are being homeschooled, and fewer students have been enrolled in preschool and kindergarten due to the uncertainty with COVID-19. They’re taking a redshirt year,” he said.
The majority of the open enrolled students come from Clinton Community School District, Gray said. Northeast picks up three busloads of students just outside the Clinton Community School District boundary, Gray said.
But Northeast also sees a large number of students enrolled in from Easton Valley.
Before East Central and Preston school districts merged as Easton Valley School District for 2013-2014 school year, East Central had a sharing agreement with Northeast. “[East Central] paid Northeast to educate our seventh to 12th graders,” Gray said.
Most of the students continued to attend Northeast after the merger, Gray said, but they had to open enroll to stay there. “Northeast had a running headstart.”
Having a “wonderful” preschool helps with enrollment, Gray said. “If we can get them in the door as preschoolers, there’s a high likelihood that they’ll stay here.
“To our kids’ credit and our staff’s credit, they get along pretty good,” Gray said. Whether the students are from Sabula, Clinton, Miles or Preston, they’re all Northeast students, Gray said.
